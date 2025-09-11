▼ Additions and Changes Since Early Access

Characters

Three new characters—Nina, Tetra, and Ray—have been added.



A new "Talk" feature is now available on the map, allowing character conversations and events to occur.





Your ending will now change depending on which character you used to clear the final missions.



Combat

Certain enemies now drop items upon defeat.





Epic boss battles against powerful Breed enemies have been added at the end of certain operations.





Operations

Several new operations have been added.



A Shop has been added to the map, allowing you to trade junk for equipment.





A new "VR Simulation" feature lets you rematch enhanced bosses after clearing boss missions.



Other Updates

UI improvements



Combat balance adjustments



Graphic enhancements



Thank you for supporting 9th Sentinel Sisters.We sincerely apologize for the lack of updates since the Early Access launch in October 2023.We are deeply grateful to everyone who has continued to support us throughout that time.With today’s update, we’ve significantly expanded the overall game content and added several new features.Players who purchased the Early Access version can update to the full version free of charge.We hope you continue to enjoy 9th Sentinel Sisters—the journey is just beginning.