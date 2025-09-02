Version 1.1.2 Now Live!

Thank you for your continued support of DOKAPON! Sword of Fury!

In response to strong player feedback, we’ve made adjustments to NPC behavior in Version 1.1.2!

Update Details

New Features

New NPC Behavior Types Added!

You can now choose an NPC behavior type at game start or during play.

In addition to the original Type A, we’ve added Type B, which is more active and plays at a faster tempo.

This can be changed via "Switch" in the in-game Settings menu for each player.

Note: Type B is now the default. Even old save data will load with Type B.

Color Variations Now Shown in Battle!

Character color variations are now reflected during combat as well as on the field.

Improved UI!

New icons now clearly show which player controls each village, even when using the same character.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the battle effect on the field was not displaying correctly.

Fixed font rendering issues in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Thank you again for playing DOKAPON! Sword of Fury!