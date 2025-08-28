■Improvement patch now available. Thank you for over 100 reviews!

Thank you for your continued support of “Holo's Hanafuda”!

Since release, we've been incredibly grateful to see so many people playing the game and receiving your supportive messages and suggestions for improvement.

Your reviews, community hub posts, livestreams, and social media shares have been a tremendous encouragement to the entire development team.

We have now released the following improvement patch:

・Added an option to skip a losing match in Adventure Mode.

・Added an option to adjust the text display speed in Adventure Mode.

・Added penalty functionality when disconnecting in the middle of an online match.

Lastly, the first DLC is currently 10% OFF for a limited time, so please consider purchasing it if you're interested.