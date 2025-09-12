 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19751004 Edited 12 September 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Titans could get stuck sideways on Spiked Towers.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Titans to be tinted yellow when turning S-Class after getting hit by King Ghidorah
  • Fixed an issue that left Titans floating when hit by MechaJURAS' drill then inhaled by Woolley.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Kimura District to be locked on a fresh save.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Ultimate ball's VFX to disappear when moving over the hole in Dig Site.
  • Fixed an issue where skins for Titans in Mutant Onslaught were wrongly assigned.
  • Fixed an issue where Balzarr could get stuck flying into the sky when performing certain attacks under specific conditions.


Stability Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when playing MechaJURAS in Rampage when playing cross-platform.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when loading into a follow-up match with Ultraman Tiga.
  • Fixed an issue that causes a loss of control when a player disconnects.

