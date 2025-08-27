1. Fixed the issue where some monsters on the map would move outside the map
2. Added a button to return to the main interface
3. Optimized the early-game loot content, making the player's early-game progression smoother
4. Fixed the text description issue of the cultivation manual
5. Fixed the issue of incorrect description of the triggering probability of the skill bar
updates and optimizations
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update