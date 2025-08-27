 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19750977 Edited 27 August 2025 – 06:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed the issue where some monsters on the map would move outside the map
2. Added a button to return to the main interface
3. Optimized the early-game loot content, making the player's early-game progression smoother
4. Fixed the text description issue of the cultivation manual
5. Fixed the issue of incorrect description of the triggering probability of the skill bar

