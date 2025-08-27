• 13 New Achievements.

• 34 New Quests.

• New Tiers for resources, low chance to tier up every time they're collected naturally.

• Updated the Quest window to be more clear.

• Echoes no longer expire while on task, instead they wait till their task is complete and then expire.

• Echo bars now show as Green till 50% health, Yellow till 10%, and Red till they expire.

• A Matter of Health, and Tracking Twins now award: 0.5% Increased Alter-Echo power. These are not retroactively granted, you will require a new save if you want these rewards and have completed the quest.

• The Resource Doubler buff is now a Resource Multiplier buff so that it can scale with quests!

• Added indicators to the pie charts to show that you can hover over them or tap on mobile.

• Major FPS performance improvements across the whole UI.

• The farmlands no longer have enemies or increase your reap distance when being reaped.

• Removed local avoidance from Caleb, echoes can now pass through him.

• The Vast One has given Carl the secrets to defense, he can now bypass enemies defense to reap them correctly for you.

• Vampirism has been changed. We no longer have lifesteal, instead its a percent regen buff. It has been renamed accordingly.

• Buffs now have their cooldowns cleared when a run is longer than their cooldown.

• The Cauldron now only accepts food items.

• The Cauldron now shows all available slots instead of only 6.

• 0 Count items are no longer selectable in the Cauldron.

• Removed Onion.

• Added collection completeion bonus to AE categories buffs the Echo Power in the AE screen.

• Adjusted the overall curve of stat distribution on gear. It will now be much harder to roll perfect Vastium gear. And we should see less of a jump in stats on the earlier gear.

• The forge now shows the tier of gear that you have equipped and roll.

• You can now upgrade cores in the forge.

• Forge Stats now shows a Quality section which works properly unlike the old score system which was comparing your best upgrade rather than the best it could be.

• The bonus damage from the dice now just shows on the value itself, removed (+{bonusValue}) from the end.

• Fixed an issue causing multiple save events to trigger in a single frame during AE collection.

• New enemy balance standard damage scaling for Skelly Mage and Large Slimes 5 damage per level.

• New enemy balance standard damage scaling for Skelly Archer and Medium Slimes 2.5 damage per level.

• New enemy balance standard damage scaling for Skelly Swordsman and Small Slimes 1 damage per level.

• Removed migration systems.