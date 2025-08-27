• 13 New Achievements.
• 34 New Quests.
• New Tiers for resources, low chance to tier up every time they're collected naturally.
• Updated the Quest window to be more clear.
• Echoes no longer expire while on task, instead they wait till their task is complete and then expire.
• Echo bars now show as Green till 50% health, Yellow till 10%, and Red till they expire.
• A Matter of Health, and Tracking Twins now award: 0.5% Increased Alter-Echo power. These are not retroactively granted, you will require a new save if you want these rewards and have completed the quest.
• The Resource Doubler buff is now a Resource Multiplier buff so that it can scale with quests!
• Added indicators to the pie charts to show that you can hover over them or tap on mobile.
• Major FPS performance improvements across the whole UI.
• The farmlands no longer have enemies or increase your reap distance when being reaped.
• Removed local avoidance from Caleb, echoes can now pass through him.
• The Vast One has given Carl the secrets to defense, he can now bypass enemies defense to reap them correctly for you.
• Vampirism has been changed. We no longer have lifesteal, instead its a percent regen buff. It has been renamed accordingly.
• Buffs now have their cooldowns cleared when a run is longer than their cooldown.
• The Cauldron now only accepts food items.
• The Cauldron now shows all available slots instead of only 6.
• 0 Count items are no longer selectable in the Cauldron.
• Removed Onion.
• Added collection completeion bonus to AE categories buffs the Echo Power in the AE screen.
• Adjusted the overall curve of stat distribution on gear. It will now be much harder to roll perfect Vastium gear. And we should see less of a jump in stats on the earlier gear.
• The forge now shows the tier of gear that you have equipped and roll.
• You can now upgrade cores in the forge.
• Forge Stats now shows a Quality section which works properly unlike the old score system which was comparing your best upgrade rather than the best it could be.
• The bonus damage from the dice now just shows on the value itself, removed (+{bonusValue}) from the end.
• Fixed an issue causing multiple save events to trigger in a single frame during AE collection.
• New enemy balance standard damage scaling for Skelly Mage and Large Slimes 5 damage per level.
• New enemy balance standard damage scaling for Skelly Archer and Medium Slimes 2.5 damage per level.
• New enemy balance standard damage scaling for Skelly Swordsman and Small Slimes 1 damage per level.
• Removed migration systems.
