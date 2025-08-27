////ADDITIONS////////////////////////////////////
- Multiple save files have now been added!
By default, you play on save file 1, so all your current progress should be there! Because this is a volatile change, you may see some weird stuff! If so, please report them to me. I did do testing, but I'm sure there are things that slipped underneath my radar, so please understand.
If you run into any issues, please let me know! Thank you for playing.
Patch 1.0.8 Notes!
Update notes via Steam Community
