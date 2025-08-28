 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19750863
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v2.3.1 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added 20 new face sets, 30 eyebrows, 13 noses, 4 mouths, 7 mouth insides, 15 sets of lips, 20 cheeks, and 12 face paints.

■ Changes

  • The default eyebrow color has been changed to #8F5836.

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where hair bone names would become excessively long when exporting models as VRM using versions v2.2.0 or v2.3.0.

  • Fixed an issue where unlocking accessories would not work correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where accessories could still be manipulated with the gizmo even when locked.

  • Fixed an issue where accessory sliders could still be adjusted during editing of a saved VRoid file, even when locked.

  • Fixed an issue where locked accessories would become unlocked when starting texture editing or switching to a different editing screen.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

