Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v2.3.1 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added 20 new face sets, 30 eyebrows, 13 noses, 4 mouths, 7 mouth insides, 15 sets of lips, 20 cheeks, and 12 face paints.



■ Changes

The default eyebrow color has been changed to #8F5836.

■ Fixes

Fixed an issue where hair bone names would become excessively long when exporting models as VRM using versions v2.2.0 or v2.3.0.

Fixed an issue where unlocking accessories would not work correctly.

Fixed an issue where accessories could still be manipulated with the gizmo even when locked.

Fixed an issue where accessory sliders could still be adjusted during editing of a saved VRoid file, even when locked.

Fixed an issue where locked accessories would become unlocked when starting texture editing or switching to a different editing screen.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.