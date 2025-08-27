Lowered the target number of packages players must produce in Los Pollos Locos.

Fixed an issue where the drop pod achievement could be unlocked without tilting the pod 60 degrees.

Fixed a bug where unlocked multiplayer rooms incorrectly displayed a lock icon.

Fixed a bug where mine rewards were not being granted.

Fixed an issue where unlocking the Freeze Grenade blueprint would prematurely unlock Difficulty 4.

Updated jukebox cover images.