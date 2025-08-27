Whisper of the House launched on Steam at 4:00 PM (CST), August 27, 2025.



The game is priced at $14.99, with a 10% launch discount for the first week—get it now for just $13.49!

The full release features 15+ main levels, 4 unlockable homes (earned through hidden tasks), and daily refreshed ideal home showrooms with random themes and layouts. With 1,800+ furniture to collect, plus mysterious elements waiting to be uncovered, your journey has just begun!



Launch day is only the beginning—we’ll continue sharing our update plan once the release stabilizes. We warmly invite you to join our community group (Discord), share your creative room designs, discuss the game, and provide valuable feedback.

🧡 The town is ready to welcome its legendary housekeepers. Thank you sincerely for all your support along the way!

🏠 Have fun, and may you find warmth and little surprises in Whisper Town.

With love,

All of us at GD Studio