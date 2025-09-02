1. Improved the new player guidance process

2. Added a new dialogue system for plot progression. New storylines include "First Entry into the Game," "First Return to Valhalla," and "Rescuing the Valkyrie."

3. Optimized and adjusted game values

4. Enhanced the lighting performance of scenes and fixed an issue where some terrain was unaffected by lighting

5. Fixed an issue where volume control was unresponsive under certain conditions

6. Resolved a bug where the Baby Dragon’s actual attack frequency did not match the skill settings

7. Added a progress bar to the Resonance interface; when the bar is full, the "Rescuing the Valkyrie" storyline is triggered

8. Redesigned the weapon shop mechanics: players can now spend Soul Stones to smelt existing weapons into specified weapons, rather than purchasing them directly.