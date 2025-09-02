 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 HELLDIVERS™ 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19750744 Edited 2 September 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Improved the new player guidance process
2. Added a new dialogue system for plot progression. New storylines include "First Entry into the Game," "First Return to Valhalla," and "Rescuing the Valkyrie."
3. Optimized and adjusted game values
4. Enhanced the lighting performance of scenes and fixed an issue where some terrain was unaffected by lighting
5. Fixed an issue where volume control was unresponsive under certain conditions
6. Resolved a bug where the Baby Dragon’s actual attack frequency did not match the skill settings
7. Added a progress bar to the Resonance interface; when the bar is full, the "Rescuing the Valkyrie" storyline is triggered
8. Redesigned the weapon shop mechanics: players can now spend Soul Stones to smelt existing weapons into specified weapons, rather than purchasing them directly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3567949
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link