✨ Performance Improvements
UI Enhancements:
Property tooltips now display \[Base Value] and \[Extra Value], with only Base Values participating in conversion effects (e.g., "Every X stat increases Y stat")
Frame Rate Optimizations:
Fixed lag caused by excessive snowmen spawns
Reduced stutter from \[Quantum Mechanics] crystal shard drops
Improved performance with multiple \[Engineering] essence generators
Optimized player stat calculation code
Addressed instant lag from too many initial rocks in late-game Endless Mode
Streamlined bullet visual effects to prevent overload
Tweaked enemy displacement calculation frequency
Visual Effects:
\[Shining Angel] & \[Anti-Magic Demon] attacks now trigger a full-screen blackout effect (purely visual, no hardware impact)
🐞 Bug Fixes
Combat System:
Fixed auto-attack interruption when hovering over skill icons
Resolved skill icon overlap obscuring tooltips (e.g., blocking "Sow" prompts)
Corrected \[Ghostwater Tales] skill cooldown refresh
Progression Issues:
Added layer cap descriptions for state-based spells
Fixed infinite loop with \[Light Veins] & \[Aqua Restoration] at 220k+ Luck
Patched post-dodge damage vulnerability
Eliminated victory lag from high-stack buffs
Fixed progression freeze when acquiring passives after purchasing all available ones
Technical Glitches:
Fixed array boundary error during character retrieval
Optimized \[Delayed Fireball] performance with excessive projectiles
Ensured \[Delayed Fireball] detonates at correct timing
Prevented enemies from getting stuck at screen edges due to stun
⚖️ Balance Changes
Difficulty Adjustments:
Fixed unintended 40% difficulty spike in early levels (now smoother for new players)
\[Trance] spell cap increased from 500 → 5000
Shop & Economy:
Improved price display clarity
Slightly nerfed overpowered tomes
Shield Mechanics:
State-granting shields now refresh duration and stack layers on recast (up to cap)
♾️ Endless Mode Updates
New Enemy Type:
Post-Stage 14: \[Red-Border Monsters] replace regular foes
Stats scale with their numbers on-screen
Clusters boost all same-type monsters' attack power
Become dominant in later stages (excludes special/boss units)
Progression Tweaks:
Reduced price inflation; items now cheaper
Lowered XP thresholds for faster leveling
Rebalanced late-game difficulty to prevent "unbeatable" scenarios
Performance:
Dynamic bullet merging (converts clusters into stronger variants)
🎮 Update Now & Push Your Limits!
Note: Red-Border Monsters are exclusive to Endless Mode.
