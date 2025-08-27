 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19750667 Edited 27 August 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Performance Improvements

  • UI Enhancements:

    • Property tooltips now display ​​\[Base Value]​​ and ​​\[Extra Value]​, with only Base Values participating in conversion effects (e.g., "Every X stat increases Y stat")

  • Frame Rate Optimizations:

    • Fixed lag caused by excessive snowmen spawns

    • Reduced stutter from \[Quantum Mechanics] crystal shard drops

    • Improved performance with multiple \[Engineering] essence generators

    • Optimized player stat calculation code

    • Addressed instant lag from too many initial rocks in late-game Endless Mode

    • Streamlined bullet visual effects to prevent overload

    • Tweaked enemy displacement calculation frequency

  • Visual Effects:

    • \[Shining Angel] & \[Anti-Magic Demon] attacks now trigger a full-screen blackout effect (purely visual, no hardware impact)

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Combat System:

    • Fixed auto-attack interruption when hovering over skill icons

    • Resolved skill icon overlap obscuring tooltips (e.g., blocking "Sow" prompts)

    • Corrected \[Ghostwater Tales] skill cooldown refresh

  • Progression Issues:

    • Added layer cap descriptions for state-based spells

    • Fixed infinite loop with \[Light Veins] & \[Aqua Restoration] at 220k+ Luck

    • Patched post-dodge damage vulnerability

    • Eliminated victory lag from high-stack buffs

    • Fixed progression freeze when acquiring passives after purchasing all available ones

  • Technical Glitches:

    • Fixed array boundary error during character retrieval

    • Optimized \[Delayed Fireball] performance with excessive projectiles

    • Ensured \[Delayed Fireball] detonates at correct timing

    • Prevented enemies from getting stuck at screen edges due to stun

⚖️ Balance Changes

  • Difficulty Adjustments:

    • Fixed unintended 40% difficulty spike in early levels (now smoother for new players)

    • \[Trance] spell cap increased from 500 → 5000

  • Shop & Economy:

    • Improved price display clarity

    • Slightly nerfed overpowered tomes

  • Shield Mechanics:

    • State-granting shields now refresh duration and stack layers on recast (up to cap)

♾️ Endless Mode Updates

  • New Enemy Type:

    • Post-Stage 14: ​​\[Red-Border Monsters]​​ replace regular foes

      • Stats scale with their numbers on-screen

      • Clusters boost all same-type monsters' attack power

      • Become dominant in later stages (excludes special/boss units)

  • Progression Tweaks:

    • Reduced price inflation; items now cheaper

    • Lowered XP thresholds for faster leveling

    • Rebalanced late-game difficulty to prevent "unbeatable" scenarios

  • Performance:

    • Dynamic bullet merging (converts clusters into stronger variants)

🎮 ​Update Now & Push Your Limits!​

Note: Red-Border Monsters are exclusive to Endless Mode.

