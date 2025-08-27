A (rather small) but much needed quality of life update!



-Since it would make more logical sense in the game's context, and noting how Klames acts in the game (which is uncharacteristic of this title), we have since changed the 'sin' portion of Klames' title and given it to Phantom Scott instead. So now Klames is strictly the "goddess" of love instead of the "goddess" of love and sin, and Phantom Scott is the "god" of sin. This change makes more logical sense to Phantom Scott himself, as this title is more applicable towards Phantom Scott more than being applicable to Klames. We will apply this to the Steam Store page photos soon as well



- "Woohoo"-ing now also restores your MP instead of just your HP



- Applied a shortened dialogue option in ill route towards the route's end