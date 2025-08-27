 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19750522 Edited 27 August 2025 – 18:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update comes with some cool features, engine updates that will make the game work better for everyone, as well as a new experimental event mode - Team Deathmatches!

Expect your game to run smoother and for the game server to handle more players better. The engine updates bring about upgrades to the underlying technology of the game to ensure Nin Online continues to be modern long into the future.

Content

  • Added High Level Suwa and Muteki Clan Equipment to their Clan Shops

    Art commissioned by players, done by Luhan & Genshin

Features

  • Added New EXP Orbs Animation System

    When you defeat NPCs, EXP Orbs will appear on the map. When they are collected, you will gain experience. They will automatically be absorbed by you even if you don't walk on them - and don't worry, you will never lose EXP for not collecting them.

  • Added Experimental Team Deathmatch Event mode

    Players are assigned into separate teams (Blue/Red) and fight it out until the set amount of kills is reached or the time ends. Reviving players during the time removes 1 kill off the enemy team's score. This is still work in progress and a lot of polish is still required, but we will test it out with players over the next couple of days!

  • Added Guide & Rules buttons to "More Menu" in HUD

  • Added Regional/Localized Pricing Capabilities to Engine to support better localization

  • Players can now see Guild Listing while in a guild

  • Added support for Decimal Cast Times for Techniques

    All this while, it was impossible to add jutsu that had less than 1s cast time. It was either 0, 1 or 2 seconds. Now it can be 0.5s, 1.2s, 2.8s etc.

  • Added Recommended Server in Server Selection

    The client now pings the server to find which of the servers available is most suitable for you.

  • Added messages sent to the chatbox to notify you your proficiency level has increased

  • (Dev) Added setting to make Water-only NPCs

  • (Dev) Added setting to disable transforming into certain NPCs

Changes

  • Removed OpenTK from the Game Client

    This was a huge hurdle in supporting older hardware, as we needed to initialize a OpenTK window to support ImGUI. But we've rewritten the engine to not require OpenTK to use ImGUI at all! This means that people who were previously using 3rd Party Software (Mesa3D) to emulate newer OpenGL versions should no longer need to do so. Nin Online's client should now way more older devices. This change also comes with performance improvements.

  • Nin Online Client Upgraded from .NET 6 to .NET 8

    We will reap the benefits such as improved performance and better cross-platform compatibility. This upgrade gives us major runtime, JIT, and GC performance improvements as .NET 6 support by windows ended on November 12, 2024.

  • Nin Online Server Upgraded from .NET 5 to .NET 8

    This should make the server faster at processing json data, as well as generally improve server performance as we benefit from updated technology improvements. As .NET 5 support by windows ended on May 10, 2022, this also restores long-term support and security patches by Windows.

  • The game no longer changes your target if your jutsu hits another enemy

    If you already have a target, it's going to assume you want to keep that target now. This used to have very unintended consequences, like if your Great Fireball Technique hit an enemy while you were chasing your current target, it selected that person it hit instead. If you don't have a target, it will target that enemy.

  • Added exit on Takumi Village Hospital Roof

  • Replaced Purple Bandana Protector Icon to more appropriate icon

  • Level Range Exclusive Bosses Unlocked

    Manda (now renamed Hebimaru) and Kumoroi Boss are now unlocked for all levels past their level range, but you must do them solo.

  • Tanzaku Quarters renamed to Kinsen Quarters

  • Removed Headband Selection from Ninja Menu

  • Added better Guild Logging

Balancing

  • Ninja Tools Rebalancing

    Rebalanced Kunai, Senbon and Shuriken to use 50% Stat Scaling (Same as all Techniques) and increased base damage from 0 to 20 This increases the amount of damage ninjas do substantially up until stat 200, which means it's essentially a buff for tools, especially on lower levels. More work lessen power gap between large level differences.

  • Cooldowns Overcharging (Charging when Chakra is full) is now improved with AGI

    Agility has further utility in decreasing your cooldowns of your techniques if your chakra is full and you continue charging (white charging)

  • Corporation Weapons Rebalancing

    Leaf/Sand Special Division Katana base damage increased from 54 to 60

    Twelve Fangs "Guardian Prayer" fortitude buff reduced from 80% to 40%

    Grand Puppet HP increased from 650 to 750

    Grand Puppet cooldown time increased from 30 to 40 seconds

    Chakra Spear Blade spell damage reduced from 130 to 90

    Chakra Spear Blade Bonus chakra reduced from 20 to 10

    Chakra Spear Blade now gives +5 Intellect

    Armor Breaking Blade base bamage reduced from 90 to 80

    Armor Breaking Blade bonus STR reduced from 20 to 10

    Scale Skin Blade bonus chakra reduced from 50 to 30

    Scale Skin Blade now gives +10 Strenght

    Scale Skin Blade base damage increased from 72 to 75

    Thunder Blades bonus intellect reduced from 20 to 10

    Thunder Blades spell damage reduced from 100 to 80

    Thunder Blades spell on hit effect changed from a Stun to an Interrupt

    Needle Blade snare removed (it still interrupts)

    Needle Blade now applies Bleeding debuff on hit

    Needle Blade bonus fortitude reduced from 20 to 15

    Needle Blade projectile speed increased

    Needle Blade projectile range increased from 7 to 9 tiles

    Flameburst Blade on hit damage reduced from 150 to 110

    Flameburst Blade bonus intellect reduced from 10 to 5

    Decapitating Blade Base Damage reduced from 90 to 80

    Decapitating Blade Stat Bonus changed from 10 all stats to 5 Strenght and 10 Fortitude

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Buffs would not appear in your HUD if used after transforming/cloaking

  • Made it impossible to block any Clan Altars with furniture

  • Fixed Bubble Shark Technique stunning players (Error from last balancing update)

  • Fixed Fame Button colors being wrong in fainted menu

  • Fixed weapons rendering under player when casting a technique that has a sword swinging animation

  • Fixed Transformation Technique not changing name color to Gold/Silver ninja names when transforming into a player with that status

  • Fixed a bug where dashing while changing maps could cause player to spawn in wall of the next map

  • Fixed cursor revealing transformed enemies with kunai cursor

  • Fixed logging into Test Servers being buggy

  • (Dev) Fixed copy and pasting attack speeds in Item Editor

  • (Dev) Removed clamping of Buff intervals (caused a lot of live errors)

  • (Dev) Trim Item and Jutsu names when loaded on the server

  • (Dev) Fixed a bug to do with Out of Bounds selected tiles for Z height controls

  • (Admin) Fixed saving offline and online players giving the wrong success messages

