This update comes with some cool features, engine updates that will make the game work better for everyone, as well as a new experimental event mode - Team Deathmatches!
Expect your game to run smoother and for the game server to handle more players better. The engine updates bring about upgrades to the underlying technology of the game to ensure Nin Online continues to be modern long into the future.
Content
Added High Level Suwa and Muteki Clan Equipment to their Clan Shops
Art commissioned by players, done by Luhan & Genshin
Features
Added New EXP Orbs Animation System
When you defeat NPCs, EXP Orbs will appear on the map. When they are collected, you will gain experience. They will automatically be absorbed by you even if you don't walk on them - and don't worry, you will never lose EXP for not collecting them.
Added Experimental Team Deathmatch Event mode
Players are assigned into separate teams (Blue/Red) and fight it out until the set amount of kills is reached or the time ends. Reviving players during the time removes 1 kill off the enemy team's score. This is still work in progress and a lot of polish is still required, but we will test it out with players over the next couple of days!
Added Guide & Rules buttons to "More Menu" in HUD
Added Regional/Localized Pricing Capabilities to Engine to support better localization
Players can now see Guild Listing while in a guild
Added support for Decimal Cast Times for Techniques
All this while, it was impossible to add jutsu that had less than 1s cast time. It was either 0, 1 or 2 seconds. Now it can be 0.5s, 1.2s, 2.8s etc.
Added Recommended Server in Server Selection
The client now pings the server to find which of the servers available is most suitable for you.
Added messages sent to the chatbox to notify you your proficiency level has increased
(Dev) Added setting to make Water-only NPCs
(Dev) Added setting to disable transforming into certain NPCs
Changes
Removed OpenTK from the Game Client
This was a huge hurdle in supporting older hardware, as we needed to initialize a OpenTK window to support ImGUI. But we've rewritten the engine to not require OpenTK to use ImGUI at all! This means that people who were previously using 3rd Party Software (Mesa3D) to emulate newer OpenGL versions should no longer need to do so. Nin Online's client should now way more older devices. This change also comes with performance improvements.
Nin Online Client Upgraded from .NET 6 to .NET 8
We will reap the benefits such as improved performance and better cross-platform compatibility. This upgrade gives us major runtime, JIT, and GC performance improvements as .NET 6 support by windows ended on November 12, 2024.
Nin Online Server Upgraded from .NET 5 to .NET 8
This should make the server faster at processing json data, as well as generally improve server performance as we benefit from updated technology improvements. As .NET 5 support by windows ended on May 10, 2022, this also restores long-term support and security patches by Windows.
The game no longer changes your target if your jutsu hits another enemy
If you already have a target, it's going to assume you want to keep that target now. This used to have very unintended consequences, like if your Great Fireball Technique hit an enemy while you were chasing your current target, it selected that person it hit instead. If you don't have a target, it will target that enemy.
Added exit on Takumi Village Hospital Roof
Replaced Purple Bandana Protector Icon to more appropriate icon
Level Range Exclusive Bosses Unlocked
Manda (now renamed Hebimaru) and Kumoroi Boss are now unlocked for all levels past their level range, but you must do them solo.
Tanzaku Quarters renamed to Kinsen Quarters
Removed Headband Selection from Ninja Menu
Added better Guild Logging
Balancing
Ninja Tools Rebalancing
Rebalanced Kunai, Senbon and Shuriken to use 50% Stat Scaling (Same as all Techniques) and increased base damage from 0 to 20 This increases the amount of damage ninjas do substantially up until stat 200, which means it's essentially a buff for tools, especially on lower levels. More work lessen power gap between large level differences.
Cooldowns Overcharging (Charging when Chakra is full) is now improved with AGI
Agility has further utility in decreasing your cooldowns of your techniques if your chakra is full and you continue charging (white charging)
Corporation Weapons Rebalancing
Leaf/Sand Special Division Katana base damage increased from 54 to 60
Twelve Fangs "Guardian Prayer" fortitude buff reduced from 80% to 40%
Grand Puppet HP increased from 650 to 750
Grand Puppet cooldown time increased from 30 to 40 seconds
Chakra Spear Blade spell damage reduced from 130 to 90
Chakra Spear Blade Bonus chakra reduced from 20 to 10
Chakra Spear Blade now gives +5 Intellect
Armor Breaking Blade base bamage reduced from 90 to 80
Armor Breaking Blade bonus STR reduced from 20 to 10
Scale Skin Blade bonus chakra reduced from 50 to 30
Scale Skin Blade now gives +10 Strenght
Scale Skin Blade base damage increased from 72 to 75
Thunder Blades bonus intellect reduced from 20 to 10
Thunder Blades spell damage reduced from 100 to 80
Thunder Blades spell on hit effect changed from a Stun to an Interrupt
Needle Blade snare removed (it still interrupts)
Needle Blade now applies Bleeding debuff on hit
Needle Blade bonus fortitude reduced from 20 to 15
Needle Blade projectile speed increased
Needle Blade projectile range increased from 7 to 9 tiles
Flameburst Blade on hit damage reduced from 150 to 110
Flameburst Blade bonus intellect reduced from 10 to 5
Decapitating Blade Base Damage reduced from 90 to 80
Decapitating Blade Stat Bonus changed from 10 all stats to 5 Strenght and 10 Fortitude
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Buffs would not appear in your HUD if used after transforming/cloaking
Made it impossible to block any Clan Altars with furniture
Fixed Bubble Shark Technique stunning players (Error from last balancing update)
Fixed Fame Button colors being wrong in fainted menu
Fixed weapons rendering under player when casting a technique that has a sword swinging animation
Fixed Transformation Technique not changing name color to Gold/Silver ninja names when transforming into a player with that status
Fixed a bug where dashing while changing maps could cause player to spawn in wall of the next map
Fixed cursor revealing transformed enemies with kunai cursor
Fixed logging into Test Servers being buggy
(Dev) Fixed copy and pasting attack speeds in Item Editor
(Dev) Removed clamping of Buff intervals (caused a lot of live errors)
(Dev) Trim Item and Jutsu names when loaded on the server
(Dev) Fixed a bug to do with Out of Bounds selected tiles for Z height controls
(Admin) Fixed saving offline and online players giving the wrong success messages
