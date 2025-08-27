This was a huge hurdle in supporting older hardware, as we needed to initialize a OpenTK window to support ImGUI. But we've rewritten the engine to not require OpenTK to use ImGUI at all! This means that people who were previously using 3rd Party Software (Mesa3D) to emulate newer OpenGL versions should no longer need to do so. Nin Online's client should now way more older devices. This change also comes with performance improvements.

We will reap the benefits such as improved performance and better cross-platform compatibility. This upgrade gives us major runtime, JIT, and GC performance improvements as .NET 6 support by windows ended on November 12, 2024.

This should make the server faster at processing json data, as well as generally improve server performance as we benefit from updated technology improvements. As .NET 5 support by windows ended on May 10, 2022, this also restores long-term support and security patches by Windows.

The game no longer changes your target if your jutsu hits another enemy

If you already have a target, it's going to assume you want to keep that target now. This used to have very unintended consequences, like if your Great Fireball Technique hit an enemy while you were chasing your current target, it selected that person it hit instead. If you don't have a target, it will target that enemy.