 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19750478 Edited 27 August 2025 – 05:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed: [Fine Arrow+] No preview.
Fixed: [Endurance Training] Description error.
Fixed: Boss name description error.
Fixed: [Sniper Mode] Effect error.
Fixed: Monster intention description abnormal.
Fixed: [Venom Maw] Talent effect abnormal.
Fixed: Game completion settlement interface holy relic layout error.
Fixed: Hand card upper limit data addition and subtraction abnormal.
Fixed: Conflict between selecting hand cards and active batch discard.
Optimize: When buying cards in the store, pause to view the enhanced effect.
Optimize: [Pain Tolerance] Effect optimization.
Optimize: [Lian Shang] Effect optimization.
Optimize: Cumulative effect display and duration display optimization.
Optimize: 3-level elite monster talent effect optimization.
Optimize: Adjust some spell card effects of [Occultist].
Optimize: Optimize the use effect of [Gem Flower].
Optimize: Adjust some card effects of [Occultist].
Optimize: The next level is to remove all Pollution cards.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3171451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link