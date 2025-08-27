Fixed: [Fine Arrow+] No preview.

Fixed: [Endurance Training] Description error.

Fixed: Boss name description error.

Fixed: [Sniper Mode] Effect error.

Fixed: Monster intention description abnormal.

Fixed: [Venom Maw] Talent effect abnormal.

Fixed: Game completion settlement interface holy relic layout error.

Fixed: Hand card upper limit data addition and subtraction abnormal.

Fixed: Conflict between selecting hand cards and active batch discard.

Optimize: When buying cards in the store, pause to view the enhanced effect.

Optimize: [Pain Tolerance] Effect optimization.

Optimize: [Lian Shang] Effect optimization.

Optimize: Cumulative effect display and duration display optimization.

Optimize: 3-level elite monster talent effect optimization.

Optimize: Adjust some spell card effects of [Occultist].

Optimize: Optimize the use effect of [Gem Flower].

Optimize: Adjust some card effects of [Occultist].

Optimize: The next level is to remove all Pollution cards.