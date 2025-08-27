Fixed: [Fine Arrow+] No preview.
Fixed: [Endurance Training] Description error.
Fixed: Boss name description error.
Fixed: [Sniper Mode] Effect error.
Fixed: Monster intention description abnormal.
Fixed: [Venom Maw] Talent effect abnormal.
Fixed: Game completion settlement interface holy relic layout error.
Fixed: Hand card upper limit data addition and subtraction abnormal.
Fixed: Conflict between selecting hand cards and active batch discard.
Optimize: When buying cards in the store, pause to view the enhanced effect.
Optimize: [Pain Tolerance] Effect optimization.
Optimize: [Lian Shang] Effect optimization.
Optimize: Cumulative effect display and duration display optimization.
Optimize: 3-level elite monster talent effect optimization.
Optimize: Adjust some spell card effects of [Occultist].
Optimize: Optimize the use effect of [Gem Flower].
Optimize: Adjust some card effects of [Occultist].
Optimize: The next level is to remove all Pollution cards.
v0.5.598 Bug Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
