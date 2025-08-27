 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19750452 Edited 27 August 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reworked the connection system
-Network no longer starts at Mk 3 after a reboot
-Added the Request Uploader
-You no longer get request progress through the Uploader
-The Compressor now removes the highest Enhanced modifier instead of a modifier of the same tier
-The Enhancer now removes the highest Compressed modifier instead of a modifier of the same tier
-Fixed triple compression and triple enhancement

This update will reset your connections.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606901
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3606902
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link