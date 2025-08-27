-Reworked the connection system
-Network no longer starts at Mk 3 after a reboot
-Added the Request Uploader
-You no longer get request progress through the Uploader
-The Compressor now removes the highest Enhanced modifier instead of a modifier of the same tier
-The Enhancer now removes the highest Compressed modifier instead of a modifier of the same tier
-Fixed triple compression and triple enhancement
This update will reset your connections.
Update notes via Steam Community
