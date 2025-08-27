 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19750355 Edited 27 August 2025 – 05:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a new feature Outdoor Sex
All locations where you can catch an adulterer will now generate interactive effects after successfully catching them. Players can use these interactions to invite their female companions to have Outdoor Sex at the corresponding location.

Changed files in this update

