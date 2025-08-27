Added a new feature Outdoor Sex
All locations where you can catch an adulterer will now generate interactive effects after successfully catching them. Players can use these interactions to invite their female companions to have Outdoor Sex at the corresponding location.
V1.4.5 Update log 2025-08-27
