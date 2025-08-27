Some quick updates to the "Second Wind" Legendary perk:

- Change from 20 health, to 25% health so it will scale a bit later in game to offset scaled enemy damage

- Add additional invulnerability frames to avoid immediate damage or multihits

- Add a knockback effect to push enemies away

- Add a text toast "Second Wind!" on the player so it's clear what happened



I'm also testing around with some additional visual effects, but these changes make it significantly better to play with and more clear when it happens.