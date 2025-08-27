 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19750347 Edited 27 August 2025 – 05:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some quick updates to the "Second Wind" Legendary perk:
- Change from 20 health, to 25% health so it will scale a bit later in game to offset scaled enemy damage
- Add additional invulnerability frames to avoid immediate damage or multihits
- Add a knockback effect to push enemies away
- Add a text toast "Second Wind!" on the player so it's clear what happened

I'm also testing around with some additional visual effects, but these changes make it significantly better to play with and more clear when it happens.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2870581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link