27 August 2025 Build 19750182 Edited 27 August 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Actually, there was a serious hidden bug that has now been fixed.

Fixed a bug where, after purchasing in the Dungeon Shop, if you pressed "Retry" and then pressed the "Reset" button, the same floor would start in the state after the Dungeon Shop purchase.

