BETA Version 2.1.2 fixes deployed!

After much additional playtesting by myself and a handful of kind volunteers, I have deployed various fixes for the Beta version. If you wish to play the Beta version, please follow the instructions below.

*WARNING*

As the Beta version MAY still contain some serious bugs, I would strongly recommend backing up your save file located here:

C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Pixel Pixie\\www\\save

This way, if you encounter any major issues, you will not lose your hard earned save data!

In order to opt into the beta:

1) RIGHT CLICK Pixel Pixie in your Steam library

2) Click PROPERTIES

3) Click BETAS

4) Under the BETA PARTICIPATION dropdown, select "playtest_beta"

5) No password is required

After exiting, Steam should start downloading the Beta version!

Patch Notes

Major Bugs

"Vampire event was bugged and 2/3s of the time would instead trigger the "Vagabond" event.

Specific scenario would allow you to replay event related to Valkyrie indefinitely, allowing infinite buff loop.

Minor Bugs

Resolved issue where Monk description displayed too long when triggered in Monastery event.

Issue where you would select to skip dialogue between Monks but it would still play.

Addressed some inconsistencies with "? Event intros" where they would display text in the center of the screen but others at the bottom.

Nurmi "bust pic" would stay on screen after the event at the end of Dark Shard run 4.

Corrected issue with "Vampire" event sprite

Corrected issue with no Background displaying during "Bouncer Fight" event

Addressed issue with being able to interact with Casino clerk from weird angles.

Issue with background when interacting with special dungeon boss event resolved.

Balance Changes

Tree/Tree Kid boss BUFFED - Photosynthesis attack will increase mob ATK POW by 1 every time in addition to healing. (Boss has longevity but woeful damage output. Hope is to slightly tweak that by increasing as the battle goes on. 1 ATK per cast may be inconsequential though.)

Sungoyle Boss HP BUFFED from 4000 to 6500



Quality of Life Changes



Certain event requires you to have "two sword fighters" in your party and ALSO happen upon the Arena event. Now, arena event will trigger if you have both party members to make this event less infrequent.

Modified dog event in volcano to make it less morbid.

Slowed down text during special events related to Reaper and Vorpal Knight fights.

"Light Puzzle" now flashes and stays resolved once player resolves (before would allow player to press button again and "un-resolve" the puzzle)

Various typo fixes and changes related to displaying Pixie art while they talk.

Amount of DARK SHARDS help will now be displayed when selecting what Difficulty you select at the start of a run.

Made "by PlayGG Doctor" logo smaller.

Moved "Hardcore/Casual Mode" Crystal to a more secluded part of the Temple of Progression.

Made certain secret events more obvious using "!" Icon.

Can now skip Sage dialogue on subsequent playthroughs.

Thank you all again for your patronage and kind feedback. With a little more playtesting to hunt down any remaining pesky bugs, I will be comfortable making this "Beta" version the default version of Pixel Pixie. See y'all on the next update!