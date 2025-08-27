

Meowdy, everyone!

We are DELIGHTED to meow-nnounce that the Picture Purrfect Update for Little Kitty, Big City is OUT NOW and it's COMPLETELY FREE!

Kitty Customization

You can now customize your Kitty using Tanuki's exciting new technology! Pick your favorite fur color, add a cool coat pattern, start a trend for bright green toe beans, or lovingly replicate your own beloved pet with a design of your very own! We're even giving you the ability to adjust eye color and pupil shape for each eye separately – a win for odd-eyed cats everywhere!

New Neighborhoods

You'll visit even more of the city, thanks to the new areas included in the Picture Purrfect Update !



A residential part of the neighborhood gives you fresh insight into Doggo's day-to-day activities, and introduces you to a chaotic sibling double-act – one's a tech prodigy on a par with Tanuki, the other's a being of pure chaos!



We've also opened up two interior environments, each packed with surprises! Dare you play with the unpredictable inventions in Tanuki's secret workshop? Or would you prefer to scamper around the palatial home of fluffy super-influencer Taffy as she glares from her cat basket of despair? Only one way to find out…!

So much more!

In addition to the above, the update also brings:

New quests!

New hats!

New emotes!

Human foods (and their side effects!)

A hugely expanded photo mode (Stickers! Filters! Frames!)

New music tracks!

How do I find the new stuff?

New players: The Picture Purrfect Update content fits seamlessly into the base game, so you'll discover everything from the update as you play. Have fun!

Existing players: Welcome back! All you need to do is make sure you've polished off the To-Do list items for Beetle, Tanuki, and Big Potato (if you know, you know…)!

Thank youuuuuuuuu!

We couldn’t be more grateful for all of the support we’ve received from our wonderful community since Little Kitty, Big City first launched, and The Picture Purrfect Update is just a small way for us to show our appreciation.

We look forward to seeing all your customized Kitties and your gorgeous/cursed photo mode creations!

Love, Team LKBC xxxxx