- Fixed – Localization text errors.
- Fixed – String parsing bug for Russian, Korean, and French.
- Fixed – Missing characters caused by insufficient font texture size in English font files.
- Fixed – Reward quantity display error when claiming rewards.
- Fixed – Material display issue for QP mech.
- Feature – Added reactivation prompt when the in-battle command menu is hidden.
Ver 1.0.5.001 Update
