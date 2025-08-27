 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19749999 Edited 27 August 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed – Localization text errors.
  • Fixed – String parsing bug for Russian, Korean, and French.
  • Fixed – Missing characters caused by insufficient font texture size in English font files.
  • Fixed – Reward quantity display error when claiming rewards.
  • Fixed – Material display issue for QP mech.
  • Feature – Added reactivation prompt when the in-battle command menu is hidden.

