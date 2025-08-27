 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19749931
Recently, we have received a lot of feedback hoping that we could extend the duration of the Anthro Festival 2025 check-in event.
We hear your voices!
The Anthro Festival 2025 check-in event deadline has been extended by one week and will officially end at 7:00 AM on September 4 (UTC 0). Please make sure to seize the opportunity if you haven’t claimed the rewards yet—don’t miss out!
Thank you for your support of Wild Assault, and we hope everyone enjoys the event!


Combat Cat Studio

