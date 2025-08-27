Greetings, Adventurers!

This is the Bless Unleashed PC Team.

To ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience, we will be performing scheduled server maintenance.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support.

Server Maintenance

Start Time: August 27, 2025, 15:30 (GMT+8)

Maintained servers - All Servers

Estimated time - 2 to 4 Hours

Update Details

Note

During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game

The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the situation, please be well noted.

When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)



Please feel free to contact us if any problem in the game or any suggestion of our game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!



Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team