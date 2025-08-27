VERSION 0.04



wheat fields no longer block the car

recovery icon splitting issue removed

added instant close on escape key <will open prefs>

recovery will now tow to garage

crashing at high speeds may kill you (restart game to recover - may remove or add get back in vehicle based on feedback)

[Bugfix] on loading a saved game the garage buttons sometimes didnt work

[Bugfix] on loading a saved game the character sometimes didnt get out the car properly

