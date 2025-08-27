 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19749876
Update notes via Steam Community
VERSION 0.04

wheat fields no longer block the car
recovery icon splitting issue removed
added instant close on escape key <will open prefs>
recovery will now tow to garage
crashing at high speeds may kill you (restart game to recover - may remove or add get back in vehicle based on feedback)
[Bugfix] on loading a saved game the garage buttons sometimes didnt work
[Bugfix] on loading a saved game the character sometimes didnt get out the car properly

