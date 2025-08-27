- Fixed loading transition stall when opening Steam overlay
- Fixed broken packages objective in Grocery Store
- Fixed Acuvac starting in incorrect place in Arcade
- Fixed weird behaviour in Gamebots where they behave like they’re still connected to the nozzle after being grabbed and launched.
- New sfx for watered flowers
ACUVAC patch v1.0f
