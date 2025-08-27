Dolphin racing minigame added, part of a series of races to come - race through waypoints around the Faewell vents!



'Keep-Up' minigame added, a small part of a larger 'sport' series coming as well.



Dolphin Jump minigame added, test your breaching skills in this one off minigame!



This update brings the first optional minigames in the Faewell vents area, and it finishes off the Faewell region NPC'sThe racing minigames will be improved and expanded upon in the Crystal Palace update, which will dive further into optional minigames.Side quest's are visible on the minimap as ?We're leaving the early-game zone behind, there are 2 more regions to cover for NPC's, and then the major Crystal Palace update.