 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19749801 Edited 27 August 2025 – 05:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings the first optional minigames in the Faewell vents area, and it finishes off the Faewell region NPC's

  • Dolphin racing minigame added, part of a series of races to come - race through waypoints around the Faewell vents!
  • 'Keep-Up' minigame added, a small part of a larger 'sport' series coming as well.
  • Dolphin Jump minigame added, test your breaching skills in this one off minigame!


The racing minigames will be improved and expanded upon in the Crystal Palace update, which will dive further into optional minigames.
Side quest's are visible on the minimap as ?

We're leaving the early-game zone behind, there are 2 more regions to cover for NPC's, and then the major Crystal Palace update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2334251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link