Server Emergency Maintenance - August 27, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Soldiers,
We sincerely apologize for the issue affecting the Combination feature not working correctly. Our team is actively working on a fix and is committed to resolving it as soon as possible. We will also address other issues including text errors, currency adjustments, Rank Rewards, and the Gold Shop update.
To apply these fixes, we will conduct emergency maintenance on August 27. During this time, access to the game will be temporarily unavailable.
Maintenance Schedule:
KST (Korea Standard Time): August 27, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
UTC (Coordinated Universal Time): August 27, 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM
CET (Central European Time): August 27, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
PDT (Pacific Daylight Time): August 26, 11:00 PM – 1:00 AM
SGT (Singapore Time): August 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
EDT (Eastern Daylight Time): August 27, 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM
BRT (Brasília Time): August 27, 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM
Duration: 2 hours
Compensation Reward: x1 Gold Weapon Permanent Random Box
