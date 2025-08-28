v2.3 Updated: Cursed Apostle
New Class: Hela the Soul Reaper
- The Abyssal Blade Wields: Redemption Through Destruction. Hela, the Soul Reaper, has been unleashed.
New Soul Core Series: Cthulhu Awakens
- Four new Cthulhu Soul Cores with two new affinities:
The King in Yellow + The Pope of Yellow Wind
The Highest Mother + The Sleeping Secret Daughter
New Treasure Hunt Gameplay
- Divine Demise
Inheritors can challenge Divine Demise solo, where Abyssal Overlord Modgud guards mysterious treasures.
New Soul Core: The Apostle of Silver Veils
- A new Physical-based, versatile Mythic Soul Core: ""The Apostle of Silver Veils"" is now available.
This Soul Core can equip a substitute Soul Core from the initial star level, inheriting part of its panel stat and second-slot passive skill.
New Soul Core Cultivation: Attunement
- The new Attunement Upgrade is now available for Soul Core cultivation, consuming Soul Core Fragment and Attunement Brightstone.
New Function: Skill Loadout
- Inheritors can apply recommended skill builds from the system or top players.
Cultivation
- Soul Core level cap increased to 150, advancement level cap expanded from 11 to 20, with no change in material costs.
- New Runes and Rune Whisper added.
- Optimized the strength of some Ice Soul Cores.
- New Mythic gear, Enchant items and new Immortal gear for exchange.
Gameplay Expansion
- Chapters Primglory 6-5 and Vortex of Origin 1-5 are now available.
- New Level 60 (60) Hero Co-op and Caravan Co-op dungeons added, featuring new gear, new Enchants, and more.
- Clearing the Vortex of Origin now grants new rewards: Soul Essence items.
Optimization
- Caravan: Added Caravan renaming and Leader transfer, and more Vice Leader slots.
- The screen will no longer turn off while the game is running.
- Added a ""Claim All"" feature for Daily Quest rewards.
...and various other improvements...
