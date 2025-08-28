v2.3 Updated: Cursed Apostle



New Class: Hela the Soul Reaper

- The Abyssal Blade Wields: Redemption Through Destruction. Hela, the Soul Reaper, has been unleashed.



New Soul Core Series: Cthulhu Awakens

- Four new Cthulhu Soul Cores with two new affinities:

The King in Yellow + The Pope of Yellow Wind

The Highest Mother + The Sleeping Secret Daughter



New Treasure Hunt Gameplay

- Divine Demise

Inheritors can challenge Divine Demise solo, where Abyssal Overlord Modgud guards mysterious treasures.



New Soul Core: The Apostle of Silver Veils

- A new Physical-based, versatile Mythic Soul Core: ""The Apostle of Silver Veils"" is now available.

This Soul Core can equip a substitute Soul Core from the initial star level, inheriting part of its panel stat and second-slot passive skill.



New Soul Core Cultivation: Attunement

- The new Attunement Upgrade is now available for Soul Core cultivation, consuming Soul Core Fragment and Attunement Brightstone.



New Function: Skill Loadout

- Inheritors can apply recommended skill builds from the system or top players.



Cultivation

- Soul Core level cap increased to 150, advancement level cap expanded from 11 to 20, with no change in material costs.

- New Runes and Rune Whisper added.

- Optimized the strength of some Ice Soul Cores.

- New Mythic gear, Enchant items and new Immortal gear for exchange.



Gameplay Expansion

- Chapters Primglory 6-5 and Vortex of Origin 1-5 are now available.

- New Level 60 (60) Hero Co-op and Caravan Co-op dungeons added, featuring new gear, new Enchants, and more.

- Clearing the Vortex of Origin now grants new rewards: Soul Essence items.



Optimization

- Caravan: Added Caravan renaming and Leader transfer, and more Vice Leader slots.

- The screen will no longer turn off while the game is running.

- Added a ""Claim All"" feature for Daily Quest rewards.

...and various other improvements...