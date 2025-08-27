- Critical error that allowed enemies to spawn on the arena before the main character entered it
- Numerous minor visual, audio, and gameplay tweaks
- Fixed the physics of interaction with barrels - they now reliably explode from any hit
- Reduced the amount of resources required for weapon upgrades
- Adjusted the number of enemies in the arenas
- Minor balance tweaks
ADDED:
- Additional resources and secrets on the levels
- Minor encounters
- Added a new statistics panel to the bonfire menu (in the "Travel" window). (Starting a new game is required for correct operation)
- Lore-related notes
IMPROVED:
- Replaced the ghost model with a more suitable one
- Slightly improved and refined the cutscenes in Chapter 3 and the epilogue
- Minor enemy balance adjustments
Changed files in this update