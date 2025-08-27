 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19749692 Edited 27 August 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXED:

  • Critical error that allowed enemies to spawn on the arena before the main character entered it
  • Numerous minor visual, audio, and gameplay tweaks
  • Fixed the physics of interaction with barrels - they now reliably explode from any hit
  • Reduced the amount of resources required for weapon upgrades
  • Adjusted the number of enemies in the arenas
  • Minor balance tweaks

ADDED:

  • Additional resources and secrets on the levels
  • Minor encounters
  • Added a new statistics panel to the bonfire menu (in the "Travel" window). (Starting a new game is required for correct operation)
  • Lore-related notes

IMPROVED:

  • Replaced the ghost model with a more suitable one
  • Slightly improved and refined the cutscenes in Chapter 3 and the epilogue
  • Minor enemy balance adjustments

