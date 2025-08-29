Notable Improvements:

Limit the maximum length of Prospect names so that elements of the UI can no longer break



Improved visuals during Rain weather events, including rain droplets running down the HUD



Optimized the Lava River lights draw distance on the lower Effects Quality setting to increase performance



This Week: Cable and Pipe Placement Improvements

Next Week: Auto-save customization

Changelog v2.3.6.141490

New Content

Details Number of water pipes and electrical wires are now shown in the escape menu



Changed spline placement logic to allow more than two colors for spline ghost holograms



Added ability for spline nodes to use multiple colored ghosts



Added new enum to define spline placement feedback rules



Added ability for spline tool mode to be changed to place straight lines instead of curved



Fixed a wire disconnect case which wasn't calling audio feedback



Added text to show which placement mode a spline is in



Fixed issue where Reload key prompt was visible on spline tools



Adding 2d audio event to play when adjusting the splines curve





Fixed

Details Add several missing BurntFLODEntry references. Add some unhooked DT validation for checking asset usage



Fixed a few typos in dialogue and quest text



Update new CavewormScale durable entry to use Caveworm_Scale item



Fix Caveworm armor requiring Sandworm scale to repair. Made Durable row more verbose so they don't get mixed up again



Fixed spelling of Cocoa on workshop seed packet



Added setter functions for PointLightComponent MaxDrawDistance and DistanceFadeRange



Prospects now only accept names with up to 25 characters. For existing prospects with >25 chars, truncate but add full string display on hover



Fixed rain droplet / lightning post process effects not showing correctly



Decrease River Lava Lights draw distance on lower Effects Quality settings





Future Content

Details Update BP_PlayerEffectsComponent to support new DH PP effects



Updated radiation post process effects material



Radiation VFX should now correctly blend in and out



Small volume balance for beach amb



Reduce albedo on picnic table from 4k to 2k



Added first pass NPC Iris SK mesh, textures, materials and updated BP_Mission_NPC_DH_Iris



Update Picnic table to support sitting for 2 people



Adding more appropriate hopping creature audio row until full audio setup is complete



Elysium - cliff and macro placement, landscape sculpting in NW volcanic, red quad. Removed temp red quad nav blockers from persistent level



Adding variation combat music track for DH to give a little variation



Arctic Orka - Checking off checklist. Added basic attack/idle montages. added control rigs. fixed default rows being incorrect. gave extra range to make attacks work better



Added item text for new recipes



Added test dialogue for ELY0 and ELY1



Touch ups to DH music cues and combat music transition points



Generating edge splines for rivers in Island outpost to ensure that river audio works



Reaver - Added ctrl rig for LookAt



More variation additions to DH combat music



Updated raptor desert textures



Lots of improvements to DH combat music to make it work seamlessly with the correct quantized fade outs according to the songs tempo. Curve adjustments etc



Added raptor carcass asset and updated the raptor dead BP



Fixed log spam coming from invalid radiation manager



Bounder/TundraDeer/HoppingCreature/Raptor/Chew - Duplicated montages for reskin creatures so we can have new audio on them



Voxel Pass and Resource Spawning in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium



Balance adjustment to uranium rod pickup



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



Stomper - Most of implementation



Elysium - cliff placement, landscape sculpting and decal painting in NW volcanic, red quad



Adding truffle harvest audio event and data table setup and BP row



Added Flightless tank carcass and bones art assets, Updated skinning on base mesh



Adding hopping cre attack whoosh and bite audio events and anim notifies. Removing references to rock golem audio in animations that are shared between both



Increased horizontal currency box in Biolab to fit currency



Updated meshes and textures for GT_Dead_Tree variants



Adding hopper flinch, death and aggro state audio, events and data table setups



Replaced Deep Ore Deposit Spawn, Orange Quad, Elysium



Elysium - added exotic, deep ore, enzyme and respawn spawn locations for red quad



Adding new Biome Map with Region Names for Elysium



Setting up new Weather groups for new Elysium Biomes



Adding Hazmat Suit Icons & Talent image



Adding Animation to Manufacturer



Adding Description to Manufacturer



Disable collision on OilPump geyser mesh at it is causing errors for 0 scaling. Remove unused/unreferenced variable and Niagara emitter



Update CavePrefab to reject non-zero X/Y rotations on Terrain_021



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



Timing adjustments for hopping cre audio



Desert Raptor - Implementation



Elysium - cliff and macro placement, landscape sculpting, lava lakes and rivers in NW volcanic, red quad



Adding duplicates of hopping creature eating anims for the duplicated anim montage



Updated flaying tank LODs, material, and physics asset



Adding hopper juvie insert idle duplicates to montage. Removing audio from other creature. Adjustments to music curves etc



Hopping creature - added swamp variant and spawn/damage/resistance stats for a few creatures that were missed



Adding Uranium Exotic node audio, event and BP addition



Hooked up more test dialogue for ELY0 and ELY1, added placeholder subtitles for yet-to-be-recorded material



Added Slinker Juvenile art assets to the project



Added first pass NPC Theo SK mesh, decal textures and materials. Also updated BP's for Iris and Victor - changed the idle animation



Added DEP_Pump_Jack_T5 with destructible, rig and animation, also populated BP



Updating BP for DEP_Polymerizer_T5



Added DEP_Polymerizer_T5, with destructible and populated BP



Added DEP_Crude_Oil_Refiner, with destructible, animation and populated BP



Add Haybale deployables for Homestead



NS_AOE_Radiation update on material and amount of particles



Updated Voxel_Ruby materials



Cliff and Landscape Pass in Swamp, Orange Quad, Elysium



More DH music additions and updates and fine tunes



Chew Juvenile - Implementation



Elysium - cliff and macro placement, landscape sculpting, lava lakes and rivers in NW volcanic, red quad



Adding hopping creature attack vocalizations, event and data table setup. Duplicating animations to be added in to duplicated montages. Removing golem audio that was in animations. Hopper footstep setup, AI audio setup



Adding Meta Resource Spawning, Exotic/Deep Ore Deposit/Geyser in Arctic, Green Quad, Elysium



Chew - Added mount variant



Updated Orka BP with the retargeted anim montages



Retargeted additional animations and montages from the bear to the Orka





Week 195 brings new ‘straight spline’ building options when using any of the electrical cable or water pipe systems, to give players more aesthetic control over how their bases look.This can now be done by holding down R to switch the tool from curvy to straight lines.Next week, we’re adding more player control over auto-saving and the regularity this occurs at.We have added the ability to place electrical cables and water pipes in completely straight sections. Holding R can now switch the tool mode from curvy to straight. We’ve also improved the feedback when using the tool, and now the hologram should change color to tell you what's going on.Many survival games only have straight wire segments, which adds a rigid feeling to endgame bases. Icarus chose to utilise ‘splines’ for interior cable and pipe placement so that they would feel less artificial when draped around a base. ‘Splines’ are a way of representing a multipoint line. Icarus uses spline points with tangent data influenced by the distance and direction from the previous point to give the cable a feeling of ‘momentum’.However, players have often asked for straight splines. Sometimes, when building a large grid-aligned farm or big factory-style room, straight sections and drop-downs look the best. However, splines have had very little iteration since Icarus launched, and large core sections of the game depended on them working, so we didn't want to risk breaking anything for a relatively minor aesthetic change.Since we had to do a deep dive into the splines for a game-breaking issue, we took a chance at trying out straight splines. Luckily, wrapping a few sections of the code in a mode toggle and then slightly changing how we save, send, and use the spline data in multiplayer allowed us to add this feature without reworking any underlying systems. So now you can switch your spline tool’s mode and alternate between traditional curvy and straight splines while wiring up your base.Next week we’re adding new options for being able to define the time between auto-saves when playing Icarus. More work is going on behind the scenes to try and improve the hitches that occur during the auto-save process, but in the meantime we’re adding a new layer of control for players in determining how often the game will automatically perform them.This will allow players to reduce the auto-save frequency to reduce these ‘stutter’ events while we keep working on the hitches themselves.We will also be adding a matching config variable for dedicated server owners to tweak.