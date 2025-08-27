 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19749609 Edited 27 August 2025 – 03:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Stormwatch Hourglass effect instantiation (and thus the repeating sound effect)
- Fixed Ice cream cone name typo
- Fixed Beri's Icicle Crash Upgrade not dealing damage
- Removed locked Relics from enemy and chest loot pool
- Fixed Moon Charm wrong asset assignment (was doing nothing.)

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2068631
