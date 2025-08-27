- Fixed Stormwatch Hourglass effect instantiation (and thus the repeating sound effect)
- Fixed Ice cream cone name typo
- Fixed Beri's Icicle Crash Upgrade not dealing damage
- Removed locked Relics from enemy and chest loot pool
- Fixed Moon Charm wrong asset assignment (was doing nothing.)
Hotfix (v.0.17.1)
