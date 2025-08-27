 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19749590 Edited 27 August 2025 – 09:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Class is back in session and so is the fun! ✨

Join us for the Back to School Games Celebration, a limited-time event celebrating the start of the new school year.

Running from August 25th - (1pm ET / 10AM PT) to September 1st - (1pm ET / 10AM PT)

Event link: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/44695353/sale/BacktoSchoolGamesCelebration2025

