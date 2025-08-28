 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19749481 Edited 28 August 2025 – 08:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This default branch update incorporates content previously tested in the beta branch.

Note: Updating may cause data errors when continuing gameplay. Please complete your current run before updating.

Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed unresponsive "Continue" button on death screen

  • Fixed inability to interact with Key Faith drops due to Natural Decay

  • Fixed Fate Data Pollution allowing collection of others' coins

  • Fixed missing teleportation animations

  • Fixed Wildshift switching errors during multiplayer

  • Fixed negative key count issue

  • Fixed Golden Dice anomalies in shops

  • Fixed Alien Poster/Rooster Head not triggering when collected in near-death state

  • Fixed missing portals in Black Dog safe rooms

  • Fixed abnormal flight state

  • Fixed Dull and Dreary not affecting Zen Rooms

  • Fixed Overflare energy bar displaying on other clients

  • Fixed potential invincibility glitch after revival

  • Fixed certain weapons continuing to attack after death

  • Fixed consumable Silver Egg issue

  • Fixed JAMES melee weapon switching errors with JEDON

  • Fixed players becoming unable to attack after multiple soulshift states

  • Fixed PulseArc and other laser weapons failing to trigger Popcorn effect

  • Fixed Hatchmon Converter prompt errors

Experience Improvements

  • Optimized REBEL and TOPSPIN weapon mechanics

  • Improved REBEL ammo counter display

  • Enhanced AVALANCHE: Reduced charge time and laser spread angle

  • Improved jumping room experience

  • Adjusted Portal Stone placement in Faith Temples

  • Changed Key Faith sacrifice machine to deduct resources instantly

  • Added key icons to Treasure Temple altars

  • Optimized egg consumption priority (uses lower-experience eggs first)

New Features

  • Added UI indicators for active Egg Set/Death's Door Set effects

Other Updates

  • Updated Archive configurations

  • Revised Wisp Set: 10 Purple Wisps now auto-combine into 1 Golden Wisp

  • Adjusted Fox Spirit enhancement duration

  • Updated Death's Door Set heart shield acquisition effect

  • Reduced Tech Wave visual effects

Beta Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed hand-clipping through one-way platforms while flying

  • Fixed ghost state unable to descend through one-way platforms

Experience Improvements

  • Enhanced Hunter Queen: Always triggers Safe Explosion on kill, removed bomb drops

  • Improved Insect Net: Guaranteed insect spawn (chance for golden), no bullet collision

  • Optimized Lipstick: No price increase after restocking

  • Revised Repair Ticket: Now consumes only 1 crystal

  • Enhanced Turkey Theory item

  • Improved Mistpeak Token, Dragon Statue, Blank Shell, Scream Soda: Affects ally explosions

  • Refined Exothermic Charge: Only affects player-thrown bombs

  • Adjusted God of Card transformation duration

  • Balanced Data Pollution and Supply Fracture probabilities

  • Upgraded Shark Grenade: Revives all Hatchmon in recovery rooms

  • Revised Whetstone Halves effect when hurt

  • Enhanced Legendary Jersey and Aura Harp: Damage scales with jump count

  • Improved Dragonlord Scale: Now drops Coin Sacks

New Features

  • Improved suit progress display: Shows progress after collecting 4th suit item

Other Updates

  • Modified APOLLO level transition:

• Can enter regular Psychedelic Level without Faith

• Only requires Psychedelic Token for Dark Psychedelic Level

How to Switch to Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> NEON ABYSS 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Note: Different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

Veewo Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2235201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link