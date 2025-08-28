This default branch update incorporates content previously tested in the beta branch.
Note: Updating may cause data errors when continuing gameplay. Please complete your current run before updating.
Default Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
Fixed unresponsive "Continue" button on death screen
Fixed inability to interact with Key Faith drops due to Natural Decay
Fixed Fate Data Pollution allowing collection of others' coins
Fixed missing teleportation animations
Fixed Wildshift switching errors during multiplayer
Fixed negative key count issue
Fixed Golden Dice anomalies in shops
Fixed Alien Poster/Rooster Head not triggering when collected in near-death state
Fixed missing portals in Black Dog safe rooms
Fixed abnormal flight state
Fixed Dull and Dreary not affecting Zen Rooms
Fixed Overflare energy bar displaying on other clients
Fixed potential invincibility glitch after revival
Fixed certain weapons continuing to attack after death
Fixed consumable Silver Egg issue
Fixed JAMES melee weapon switching errors with JEDON
Fixed players becoming unable to attack after multiple soulshift states
Fixed PulseArc and other laser weapons failing to trigger Popcorn effect
Fixed Hatchmon Converter prompt errors
Experience Improvements
Optimized REBEL and TOPSPIN weapon mechanics
Improved REBEL ammo counter display
Enhanced AVALANCHE: Reduced charge time and laser spread angle
Improved jumping room experience
Adjusted Portal Stone placement in Faith Temples
Changed Key Faith sacrifice machine to deduct resources instantly
Added key icons to Treasure Temple altars
Optimized egg consumption priority (uses lower-experience eggs first)
New Features
Added UI indicators for active Egg Set/Death's Door Set effects
Other Updates
Updated Archive configurations
Revised Wisp Set: 10 Purple Wisps now auto-combine into 1 Golden Wisp
Adjusted Fox Spirit enhancement duration
Updated Death's Door Set heart shield acquisition effect
Reduced Tech Wave visual effects
Beta Branch Updates
Bug Fixes
Fixed hand-clipping through one-way platforms while flying
Fixed ghost state unable to descend through one-way platforms
Experience Improvements
Enhanced Hunter Queen: Always triggers Safe Explosion on kill, removed bomb drops
Improved Insect Net: Guaranteed insect spawn (chance for golden), no bullet collision
Optimized Lipstick: No price increase after restocking
Revised Repair Ticket: Now consumes only 1 crystal
Enhanced Turkey Theory item
Improved Mistpeak Token, Dragon Statue, Blank Shell, Scream Soda: Affects ally explosions
Refined Exothermic Charge: Only affects player-thrown bombs
Adjusted God of Card transformation duration
Balanced Data Pollution and Supply Fracture probabilities
Upgraded Shark Grenade: Revives all Hatchmon in recovery rooms
Revised Whetstone Halves effect when hurt
Enhanced Legendary Jersey and Aura Harp: Damage scales with jump count
Improved Dragonlord Scale: Now drops Coin Sacks
New Features
Improved suit progress display: Shows progress after collecting 4th suit item
Other Updates
Modified APOLLO level transition:
• Can enter regular Psychedelic Level without Faith
• Only requires Psychedelic Token for Dark Psychedelic Level
How to Switch to Beta Branch
Steam Library >>> NEON ABYSS 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Note: Different branches cannot play together due to version differences.
Veewo Games
