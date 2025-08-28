This default branch update incorporates content previously tested in the beta branch.

Note: Updating may cause data errors when continuing gameplay. Please complete your current run before updating.

Default Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed unresponsive "Continue" button on death screen

Fixed inability to interact with Key Faith drops due to Natural Decay

Fixed Fate Data Pollution allowing collection of others' coins

Fixed missing teleportation animations

Fixed Wildshift switching errors during multiplayer

Fixed negative key count issue

Fixed Golden Dice anomalies in shops

Fixed Alien Poster/Rooster Head not triggering when collected in near-death state

Fixed missing portals in Black Dog safe rooms

Fixed abnormal flight state

Fixed Dull and Dreary not affecting Zen Rooms

Fixed Overflare energy bar displaying on other clients

Fixed potential invincibility glitch after revival

Fixed certain weapons continuing to attack after death

Fixed consumable Silver Egg issue

Fixed JAMES melee weapon switching errors with JEDON

Fixed players becoming unable to attack after multiple soulshift states

Fixed PulseArc and other laser weapons failing to trigger Popcorn effect

Fixed Hatchmon Converter prompt errors

Experience Improvements

Optimized REBEL and TOPSPIN weapon mechanics

Improved REBEL ammo counter display

Enhanced AVALANCHE: Reduced charge time and laser spread angle

Improved jumping room experience

Adjusted Portal Stone placement in Faith Temples

Changed Key Faith sacrifice machine to deduct resources instantly

Added key icons to Treasure Temple altars

Optimized egg consumption priority (uses lower-experience eggs first)

New Features

Added UI indicators for active Egg Set/Death's Door Set effects

Other Updates

Updated Archive configurations

Revised Wisp Set: 10 Purple Wisps now auto-combine into 1 Golden Wisp

Adjusted Fox Spirit enhancement duration

Updated Death's Door Set heart shield acquisition effect

Reduced Tech Wave visual effects

Beta Branch Updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed hand-clipping through one-way platforms while flying

Fixed ghost state unable to descend through one-way platforms

Experience Improvements

Enhanced Hunter Queen: Always triggers Safe Explosion on kill, removed bomb drops

Improved Insect Net: Guaranteed insect spawn (chance for golden), no bullet collision

Optimized Lipstick: No price increase after restocking

Revised Repair Ticket: Now consumes only 1 crystal

Enhanced Turkey Theory item

Improved Mistpeak Token, Dragon Statue, Blank Shell, Scream Soda: Affects ally explosions

Refined Exothermic Charge: Only affects player-thrown bombs

Adjusted God of Card transformation duration

Balanced Data Pollution and Supply Fracture probabilities

Upgraded Shark Grenade: Revives all Hatchmon in recovery rooms

Revised Whetstone Halves effect when hurt

Enhanced Legendary Jersey and Aura Harp: Damage scales with jump count

Improved Dragonlord Scale: Now drops Coin Sacks

New Features

Improved suit progress display: Shows progress after collecting 4th suit item

Other Updates

Modified APOLLO level transition:

• Can enter regular Psychedelic Level without Faith

• Only requires Psychedelic Token for Dark Psychedelic Level

How to Switch to Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> NEON ABYSS 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Note: Different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

