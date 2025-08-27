 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19749439 Edited 27 August 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added on-screen message to notify players their heals get replenished when starting a Boss fight
  • Added on-screen message for insufficient stamina
  • Buffed Sewer Dweller boss: faster attacks and more aggressive
  • Buffed Winged Sentry boss: faster attacks, higher damage
  • Implemented a possible fix for Boss AI losing aggro in the Interrogation room
  • Fixed a bug with the Monk’s Warp Strike ability, now correctly evade through any attack
  • Fixed a bug where player’s Weapon Skill could potentially break AI’s hit box when AI is in the middle of dodging
  • Added tutorial message explaining when collected items get moved to Storage
  • Implemented another possible fix for Skill Tree confirmation box bug

