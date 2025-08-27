- Added on-screen message to notify players their heals get replenished when starting a Boss fight
- Added on-screen message for insufficient stamina
- Buffed Sewer Dweller boss: faster attacks and more aggressive
- Buffed Winged Sentry boss: faster attacks, higher damage
- Implemented a possible fix for Boss AI losing aggro in the Interrogation room
- Fixed a bug with the Monk’s Warp Strike ability, now correctly evade through any attack
- Fixed a bug where player’s Weapon Skill could potentially break AI’s hit box when AI is in the middle of dodging
- Added tutorial message explaining when collected items get moved to Storage
- Implemented another possible fix for Skill Tree confirmation box bug
Hot Fix 0.8.6.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
