 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19749390 Edited 27 August 2025 – 03:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A small patch has arrived! 🌱

This update fixes an issue with save files corrupting. I'm truly sorry to those who lost progress. Also adds some new furnitures and decoration.

New Content

New furnitures and decoration:

  • Walkway/Path Lights in front of store

  • Floor Signs (Fruits, Flowers, Veggies, Tools, Plants)

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed bug where the game would not save when very large numerical values couldn’t be converted to integers.

  • Fixed bug where NPCs could walk through the Large Fruit Stand.

  • Fixed bug where holding a box from an empty box rack caused players to drift.

  • Added error checking during save: if an error occurs, the game will no longer overwrite your save file with corrupted data.

  • Increased rotating save backups from 5 to 10.

  • Check if the tutorial is completed and unlock achievement (for players who completed tutorial in the demo)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3474701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link