A small patch has arrived! 🌱

This update fixes an issue with save files corrupting. I'm truly sorry to those who lost progress. Also adds some new furnitures and decoration.

New furnitures and decoration:

Walkway/Path Lights in front of store

Fixed bug where the game would not save when very large numerical values couldn’t be converted to integers.

Fixed bug where NPCs could walk through the Large Fruit Stand.

Fixed bug where holding a box from an empty box rack caused players to drift.

Added error checking during save: if an error occurs, the game will no longer overwrite your save file with corrupted data.

Increased rotating save backups from 5 to 10.