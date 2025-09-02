Reporting in, Agents.



Version 360 is now available in the main branch, marking our 1st Early Access update. After being in the public beta for a couple of weeks, the Save Game and Quick Join Systems are now available for all players to use.

Early Access Build Ver. 360 Patch Notes

Here are the changes implemented in this build:

IMPROVEMENTS & NEW FEATURES

Added a Quick Join feature to streamline matchmaking and let players jump into sessions faster.

Implemented a save/load function to let players better manage their progress.

The mission map can now be zoomed and freely dragged, allowing for smoother navigation and planning.

Trailer subtitles can now be changed according to the language selected in the Options menu.

Rebalanced defense map waves: enemy HP now scales every 3 waves, providing a more consistent difficulty curve.

Enabled Steam Cloud support so player progress can now be backed up and synced automatically.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where solving the insignia puzzle could unexpectedly send players back to the main menu, especially when using game controllers.

Adjusted balance for endless waves after completing mission objectives to improve pacing and challenge.

Fixed an issue where canceling a grenade throw would cause the animation to become stuck when viewed from other players’ perspectives.

Resolved incorrect rendering of Thai vowels.

Corrected several localization problems, including text size inconsistencies and mismatched fonts across different languages.

Fixed police station computer clue date format (DD-MM-YY) to match puzzle logic.

Corrected attack behavior for the Hairmaiden and Hollow Mother, making their combat patterns function as intended.

Fixed a bug where the key obtained from the antique box could clip through walls and become inaccessible.

Fixed an issue where clicking Reconnect sometimes produced a "Room Not Found" error.

Future Updates - What we're working on

Check out this found footage!

Now that the Save System and Quick Join features are implemented in Early Access, we are on track to work on future updates. Here’s some “found footage” from the B.R.I.M. Support Division—a preview of what’s to come.

Unload Ammo

You'll be able to retrieve ammo from weapons.

Dismantle Items

Too many weapons in your arsenal? Break them down for resources!



Hollow Baby - New Undead Anomaly!

A grotesque offspring of the Hollow Mother, small in size but still a dangerous threat on the field.



Roguelike Map Route - Branching Paths

We've been planning to introduce more Roguelike elements in the future to allow players to make interesting decisions each run. Later, you will encounter more mission types and modifiers that allow players to approach missions in different ways.

We want to hear your feedback!

If you encounter any issues or bugs, you can reach out to us on Steam discussions, social media, or the Toge Productions Discord community.



We also have an email and a feedback form where you can directly send your feedback to us.

Email: wmo@togeproductions.com

Feedback form: Whisper Mountain Outbreak Feedback Form



We look forward to your participation! We are grateful for your kind support after the release of Early Access, and we look forward to seeing you soon.



Whisper Mountain Outbreak has officially surpassed 50,000 copies sold!

Just one month after the Early Access launch, we even reached a greater milestone! It’s all thanks to you, all of our Agents eager to investigate in the field. Thank you!





Join the Survivors Network!

The B.R.I.M. Support Division always monitors and aids our agents amid investigations. You can join our community to connect with other agents and provide more direct suggestions and feedback to us.





We will continuously monitor and improve the game in Early Access. Stay updated with us!



Be prepared for the outbreak, agents.

Do keep in touch for a new mission briefing.



Stay sharp, and keep surviving! 🧟‍♂️💥

— B.R.I.M. Support Division