Fixed an issue with train customization sometimes not initializing properly, preventing users from keeping their changes in the new Train location.



Fixed an issue with the Train sometimes being completely stopped whenever exiting customization view.



Thunder clouds are now less dark in coast, forest, and fields background in the Train.



Added some birds to Sky and Coast backgrounds in Train.



Two-tone sleeve hoodie is now color customizable



Adjusted some exterior seating of train to prevent clipping with Spirits



Fixed some Kitchen elements with metal (such as oven) being overly dark



Hello Spiritographers!For some users, the train customization and speed parameters were still not saving properly, so this hotfix aims at solving these issues for good. Included a couple more fixes along the way.