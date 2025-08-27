For some users, the train customization and speed parameters were still not saving properly, so this hotfix aims at solving these issues for good. Included a couple more fixes along the way.
- Fixed an issue with train customization sometimes not initializing properly, preventing users from keeping their changes in the new Train location.
- Fixed an issue with the Train sometimes being completely stopped whenever exiting customization view.
- Thunder clouds are now less dark in coast, forest, and fields background in the Train.
- Added some birds to Sky and Coast backgrounds in Train.
- Two-tone sleeve hoodie is now color customizable
- Adjusted some exterior seating of train to prevent clipping with Spirits
- Fixed some Kitchen elements with metal (such as oven) being overly dark
Changed files in this update