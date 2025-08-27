 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19748914 Edited 27 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Spiritographers!

For some users, the train customization and speed parameters were still not saving properly, so this hotfix aims at solving these issues for good. Included a couple more fixes along the way.

  • Fixed an issue with train customization sometimes not initializing properly, preventing users from keeping their changes in the new Train location.
  • Fixed an issue with the Train sometimes being completely stopped whenever exiting customization view.
  • Thunder clouds are now less dark in coast, forest, and fields background in the Train.
  • Added some birds to Sky and Coast backgrounds in Train.
  • Two-tone sleeve hoodie is now color customizable
  • Adjusted some exterior seating of train to prevent clipping with Spirits
  • Fixed some Kitchen elements with metal (such as oven) being overly dark

