Patch Notes - August 26th



Leveling The First Floor

Hello everyone, it's me iStead, that one. We are back today with another patch, this one isn't as beefy as previous patches as we were more focused in on certain aspects that needed a lot of work. Without further ado, let's get into it.



Game Changes

-Tank Boss is an Actual Tank

Our first boss of the game wasn't feeling very boss-like and it was something we've been unhappy with for a while, so we went back and took him to the gym. He's been tuned, got some new clothes, a couple new attachments, and a brand new living space. We won't spoil anymore of the fight for you but we hope you enjoy fighting him now, we know he will...

-Levels Levels Levels

There is now a leveling system in place to unlock the Dyes for armors and weapons. Gain EXP by killing enemies as well as a nice bonus from successful extractions. We also updated the extraction summary screen to reflect these additions.

-Dyes Dyes Dyes

A new Dye selection menu has been added, and you can use it to preview a color before applying! Or you can spam over all of the Dyes you have available and make it look like your Starcoat is clubbing on the Homeworld.

-Reload Sounds

We hear you and we're listening, and now you can listen to, specifically to the new reload sounds in the game!



Visual Changes

-Floor 1 Revisited

All of the rooms in Floor 1 have been revamped to fit in the style of the rest of the game and should now accurately reflect the Anomaly Space Station, there have also been new ramps added to several rooms that add more areas to fight in.

-Resolute Resolutions

Tweaked the UI to scale better between multiple resolutions. Some menus will get a little weird on smaller screens so we do not advise playing on your fridge currently.

-What's That in the Background?

Added in some more of the Homeworld to the loadout menu, you can also see the remains of the creature Stell in the distance.

-Stargazing Perks

Revamped a few perk icons to look like constellations, this was only the start of them and we're working through the list of icons to make them all part of the new style.

-Breacher and Sniper Strafe

They strafe now?!? They strafe now.

Bugfixes



Fixed initially selected equipment and settings not matching what's actually unlocked for new players.



Fixed a rare map generation issue which could specific rooms to overlap.



Fixed cases of buttons clipping into each other on lower resolutions.