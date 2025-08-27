 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Overwatch® 2 Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19748842 Edited 27 August 2025 – 03:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed scaling of enemy magic defenses in NG+

Updated Import/Export feature to a more reliable format that is consistent cross-platform to Android and iOS

Changed files in this update

Windows The Enchanted Cave 2 Windows Depot 368611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link