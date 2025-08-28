 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19748760 Edited 29 August 2025 – 05:52:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

A new update is available today on PC!

Here is today notes:

  • Updated England Men’s and Women’s Kits

  • Improved sidestep animation and trajectory

  • Improved quick camera changes for smoother transitions

  • Changed Try Dive buttons to Y/Triangle

  • Adjusted UI for classic conversion style

  • Adjusted conversion kick “ideal” input

  • Changed conversion pitch control to LB/L1 and RB/R1

  • Corrected double UI issue when changing conversion styles

  • Corrected incorrect inputs when box kicking from scrums

  • Corrected try calls when tackled in goal

  • Removed incorrect markers after unsuccessful box kicks

  • Balanced defensive options for fends and sidesteps

  • Adjusted AI defense, reducing fending

  • Adjusted AI offensive use of sidesteps and other tactics

  • Rectified hardest difficulties conversion mechanic issue 

  • Improved Stability

Thank you!

