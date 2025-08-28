Dear players,
A new update is available today on PC!
Here is today notes:
Updated England Men’s and Women’s Kits
Improved sidestep animation and trajectory
Improved quick camera changes for smoother transitions
Changed Try Dive buttons to Y/Triangle
Adjusted UI for classic conversion style
Adjusted conversion kick “ideal” input
Changed conversion pitch control to LB/L1 and RB/R1
Corrected double UI issue when changing conversion styles
Corrected incorrect inputs when box kicking from scrums
Corrected try calls when tackled in goal
Removed incorrect markers after unsuccessful box kicks
Balanced defensive options for fends and sidesteps
Adjusted AI defense, reducing fending
Adjusted AI offensive use of sidesteps and other tactics
Rectified hardest difficulties conversion mechanic issue
Improved Stability
Thank you!
