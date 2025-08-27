 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Overwatch® 2 Gears of War: Reloaded Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19748719 Edited 27 August 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfix:
  • Fixed an input bug that allowed Leaf to move at the same time as traveling to a waypoint
  • Fixed an infinite loop that could occur with invalid replay data
  • Fixed incorrect replay data recording when holding three directional inputs at once
  • Fixed incorrect desync detection for invalid replays that exit the room on turn 0
  • Fixed possibility of inputting an invalid move during room transitions
  • Fixed editable text fields always registering double clicks regardless of the delay between clicks
  • Key repeat will no longer be applied when climbing ladders, unless the ladder is one-way
  • Key repeat will now respect the interrupt setting when climbing one-way ladders into an uncleared room
  • Fixed incorrect appearance of "room clear status does not match expected" message when inputting a replay in a room with no monsters
  • Fixed a mechanical inconsistency introduced in 1.0.15r2, which caused push blocks that were raised from below Leaf's elevation level to be pushed by him on the same turn as bumping a toggle switch that raises the block carrying the toggle switch
  • If a room has been modified to remove a waypoint that had been activated in the current save, that waypoint can no longer be traveled to
  • Fixed Leaf ignoring pacific floor's effect for a turn after stepping onto one via cross-room waypoint or ladder
  • Fixed the possibility of causing a game crash by stacking blocks or monsters higher than 255

Interface:
  • Waypoint menu now shows the key or button used to travel
  • Same-room waypoints can now be traveled to by shift-clicking, or by entering gamepad cursor mode and pressing the interact button on the travel destination
  • Slugs inspected after having moved on the previous turn are now described as "[resting]"
  • The Play Room Again option in the Restore/Replay menu now prefers the most recent uncleared replay as its restore point, rather than choosing the most recent replay regardless of room clear status
  • Clicking the mouse on a tile without moving it now highlights the tile and shows its coordinates, as would have happened with mouse movement
  • Key repeat events will no longer close the waypoint menu
  • When editing entity or tile marks, entity and tile icons in the sidebar now draw their assigned marks
  • Very small mouse movements (such as those caused by vibrations from keypresses) will no longer show the cursor, reducing visual noise while controlling with the keyboard
  • After importing a replay from disk, a "NEW" marker is shown on the Restore/Replay screen for all newly-imported replays

Graphical:
  • Fixed hot coals spillover to the south overlapping toggle floors with one row of pixels

Editor:
  • Fixed cracked wall outline visually overlapping signpost
  • Pressure plates and sacrifice altars can now coexist with toggle doors, monster gates, and obstacles
  • The pause menu in the editor now respects the same music pause settings as during gameplay, reducing volume when paused by default

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2880751
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2880752
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880753
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link