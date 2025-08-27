 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19748619 Edited 27 August 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Adventurers,

We've addressed some issues with the new One-Click Purchase feature to ensure smooth shopping in your dungeon runs.

v0.2.5 Patchnotes

  1. Fixed an issue where \[One-Click Purchase] did not correctly increase DP in the dungeon

  2. Fixed an issue where \[One-Click Purchase] could result in duplicate item purchases in the dungeon

  3. Fixed an issue where the \[One-Click Purchase] button could cause other buttons to disappear in the dungeon

Join our Discord and adventure through the Dungeon together!

Safe adventures,

Lesley and the Gumballs team

Changed files in this update

