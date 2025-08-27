Dear Adventurers,
We've addressed some issues with the new One-Click Purchase feature to ensure smooth shopping in your dungeon runs.
v0.2.5 Patchnotes
Fixed an issue where \[One-Click Purchase] did not correctly increase DP in the dungeon
Fixed an issue where \[One-Click Purchase] could result in duplicate item purchases in the dungeon
Fixed an issue where the \[One-Click Purchase] button could cause other buttons to disappear in the dungeon
Join our Discord and adventure through the Dungeon together!
Safe adventures,
Lesley and the Gumballs team
