Major 27 August 2025 Build 19748602 Edited 27 August 2025 – 02:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BUNG BALL FOREVER: Major Update Patch Notes

New Features

  • Networking upgrade: Now running on Photon Fusion 2 for smoother multiplayer and networked physics.

  • Client-side prediction: Your moves feel more responsive, even with a bit of lag.

  • Ping counter: See your connection directly on the scoreboard.

  • Steam integration:

    • Invite friends and join games easily.

    • Player names and ranks now link to Steam accounts.

    • Added Steam Rich Presence so friends can see when you’re playing.

  • Main menu & UI update: Cleaner, looks better, easier to navigate.

  • New map: Arizona! (Its a literal volcano)

  • Map selection: Pick the next map at the end of the game.

  • Loading screen & tips: VERY helpful info while waiting for the game to start.

  • New ball model: A fresh look for the Bung Ball.

Gameplay Changes / Ability Updates

  • Big Ball ability: Pushes players away if they’re too close when activated.

  • Gulag knockback: Players stuck in the gulag get more knockback.

  • Mine ability: Explosions are now more consistent.

  • Waltuh ability: Less disorienting for players.

Bug Fixes / Improvements

Fixed issue where scores carried over between games and old data wasn’t cleared.

SORRY FOR THE YEAR LONG WAIT!

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING!!!

KEEP BUNGING FOREVER

- Slap Chicken Games

