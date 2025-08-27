Networking upgrade: Now running on Photon Fusion 2 for smoother multiplayer and networked physics.

Client-side prediction: Your moves feel more responsive, even with a bit of lag.

Ping counter: See your connection directly on the scoreboard.

Steam integration: Invite friends and join games easily.

Player names and ranks now link to Steam accounts.

Added Steam Rich Presence so friends can see when you’re playing.

Main menu & UI update: Cleaner, looks better, easier to navigate.

New map: Arizona! (Its a literal volcano)

Map selection: Pick the next map at the end of the game.

Loading screen & tips: VERY helpful info while waiting for the game to start.