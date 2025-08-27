BUNG BALL FOREVER: Major Update Patch Notes
New Features
Networking upgrade: Now running on Photon Fusion 2 for smoother multiplayer and networked physics.
Client-side prediction: Your moves feel more responsive, even with a bit of lag.
Ping counter: See your connection directly on the scoreboard.
Steam integration:
Invite friends and join games easily.
Player names and ranks now link to Steam accounts.
Added Steam Rich Presence so friends can see when you’re playing.
Main menu & UI update: Cleaner, looks better, easier to navigate.
New map: Arizona! (Its a literal volcano)
Map selection: Pick the next map at the end of the game.
Loading screen & tips: VERY helpful info while waiting for the game to start.
New ball model: A fresh look for the Bung Ball.
Gameplay Changes / Ability Updates
Big Ball ability: Pushes players away if they’re too close when activated.
Gulag knockback: Players stuck in the gulag get more knockback.
Mine ability: Explosions are now more consistent.
Waltuh ability: Less disorienting for players.
Bug Fixes / Improvements
Fixed issue where scores carried over between games and old data wasn’t cleared.
