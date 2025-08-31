Hello everyone! Please take a moment to read over the patch notes. This month a lot of work was done on the back end. This was mainly to get the game out on all platforms so less real new content. I also finished the last of the quality of life (QoL) changes I was aware people wanted. At this point I am moving away from backend stuff and this sort of QoL work and move forward with content being more of the work. I will still address bugs as they come up, and optimizations where I can, but they will take up a much smaller portion of the work.

New Content:

1. Finished Localization. As far as I am aware, everything is localized.

2. New Axe Weapons

Bug Fixes:

1. A silly sound spawned when you got to the game over screen… FIXED!

2. Fixed FOV resetting with certain items like the spyglass

3. Fixed the Mouse inversion uninverting whenever settings were saved

4. Crashing when transitioning to the mountain area.

Looking Ahead:

1. Controller Support is indefinitely on hold

2. A quest in the underground caverns involving a bear

3. More ways to take out the lava golem

4. Fixing the quest involving the lich fight

5. Quest involving the lost Ents and some armor

Thanks @everyone!

-Fleece