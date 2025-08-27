Greetings Scavs! We are proud to deploy another update. The main focus of this update are a new stamina system, consumable-use animations, and night mode for Babel!
In addition, a new skin-pack is now available for those who want Old Man, Gunhead, and Mask Man to rock the newest and hottest aesthetics.
Those major improvements are also closely followed by a slew of bug fixes and adjustments across the board!
Stamina!
All characters except for Gunhead now consume stamina for strenuous activities including (but not limited to) sprinting, jumping, climbing / mantling / vaulting, dodging, etc.
Characters have different interactions with stamina. For example, Scav Girl can sprint for longer but is much more impacted by heavy loads: try to carry too much weight and she will exhaust herself quickly. By contract, Bag Man can’t sustain a sprint for as long but is much less impacted by heavy loads.
There are Adrenaline Stims available to purchase in the Innards and / or find by looting in regions. Each of these will restore your stamina and prevent its use for a time, giving you that burst of needed stamina when you want it most. Existing Scavs will receive a handful of free Adrenaline Stims when they launch the game after the update.
To top it all off, there is new rig equipment to manufacture. Having this equipment in your rig will reduce both stamina costs and the delay before stamina recharges after stamina use.
Strategic Healing via. Consumables + Animations
All health-based consumables will now result in animations.
The Scav you select will now inject, eat, drink, smoke, or use the syringe, food, liquid, etc. that you use.
This means that timing the use of these consumables is more important to think about. While you will be able to move while using them, you can no longer use them in rapid succession or perform specific activities while using them (it's pretty difficult to aim a rifle and eat ENuggets at the same time).
Babel’s Night Mode
Babel now has a night mode!
Combine the heights of this ruined region with the gloom and uncertainty of night mode for a true cliffhanger experience and a twist to the elevated nightmare..
New Skins
"The Forever Winter Fleshwraps Skin Pack"
The Forever Winter Frostbite Skin Pack includes:
The Teddystuffa for Gunhead -
“Making him cute doesn’t make him any less deadly.”
The Filtermund Skin for Maskman -
“No matter how much I try, I can’t ever seem to avoid the SMELL of the surface…”
The Smoghide Skin for Old Man -
“The chill just cuts right through me.”
New skins will be applied the first time you use the character after acquiring them. After that, skins are selected at random after every death or can be manually selected in your Innards. If you want the true FW experience, treat that scav as dead and let the revolver decide.
Additional Improvements and Features
Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
PLAYER SYSTEMS, WEAPONRY, & EQUIPMENT
Player weaponry now reacts more violently / climbs during sustained fire, requiring the player to counter-act the climb
Adjusted the Radial impulse / force from explosions (grenades, missiles, etc.)
Pneumatic jump received animation improvements for Scav legs
Player weaponry SFX have been improved for distinguishing between single-shot, burst-shot, and sustained fire
Mantle and vault animation speeds have been adjusted (and are still influenced by button mashing)
AI
Infantry now move in a more realistic way when investigating a potential threat pre-combat
Medium mechs will now sometimes sync kill eachother
The stilt walker now has leg IK
Soldier enemies now have fall states
SFX for the Orga have been improved
The Kotleta melee punches have improved SFX
SFX hooks for HK spawning have been improved
Medium mechs can now be killed with LARGE amounts of firepower (aka sustained attacks from other medium mechs, tanks, or a LOT of player aggression)
REGIONS
Downtown received a lighting pass and additional scaffolding art
Updated the HLODs for numerous regions
INNARDS
Players can now buy-all and sell-all of a specific item in vendor interfaces
Players can now buy or sell multiple items at once in vendor interfaces
ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS / BUG FIXES
PLAYER SYSTEMS, WEAPONRY, & EQUIPMENT
Pump action shotguns have had their SFX adjusted for reload to match the animation speeds
Fix for tombstones sometimes spawning at the world origin instead of at a reachable spot
Projectiles no longer block loot attempts
Shaman animations fixed to no longer cause unintended twisting for pistol movements
Fixed issue where the HUD sometimes shows a negative value for weight
AI
AI taking shots at undetected players should now be fixed
Fixed issue where a patrol order might be issued before an AI was completely initialized, causing them to just stand there vs. move.
Fix for enemy AI that spawn far away from any player occasionally falling thru the terrain
Mech weaponry will no longer collide with other mechs
Cyborgs now play the correct hit VFX when damaged
Fixed potential crash when an AI tries to perform a melee attack
Fixed issue where brawlers would attempt to melee attack if not in range
Fixed issue where melee attacks could happen if their target was on the other side of a thin wall
Addressed issues with larger mech patrol paths
Opals now correctly traverse navigation lings are no longer block the navmesh when they shouldn’t
Drones no longer spam their SFX calls in specific situations
Exo death and hit reacts now play correctly
Cyborgs will hit react more often when under focus fire from player(s)
Soldier dropped loot containers should be spread out more / not on top of each other as often, making choosing which container to loot a bit easier
REGIONS
Elephant Mausoleum’s navigation mesh has been rebuilt to mitigate / eliminate Medium Mechs getting stuck in the trenches
Various invisible collision / incorrect collision has been fixed in Frozen Swamp, Scorched Enclave, the Innards, and Elephant Mausoleum
Fixed several areas in Downtown where players could get out of the environment
Scrapyard Nexus VFX fixes for ambient sparks
Quest volumes for Theater of War / Radar quests improved in multiple levels
INNARDS
Fixes for recruits and rigs in vendor menus occasionally not initializing properly when entering the menus
Fixed clients seeing join / dismiss text that should only be displayed for the host
Quests now properly validate when re-entering the Innards
