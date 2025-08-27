Greetings Scavs! We are proud to deploy another update. The main focus of this update are a new stamina system, consumable-use animations, and night mode for Babel!



In addition, a new skin-pack is now available for those who want Old Man, Gunhead, and Mask Man to rock the newest and hottest aesthetics.

Those major improvements are also closely followed by a slew of bug fixes and adjustments across the board!

Stamina!

All characters except for Gunhead now consume stamina for strenuous activities including (but not limited to) sprinting, jumping, climbing / mantling / vaulting, dodging, etc.

Characters have different interactions with stamina. For example, Scav Girl can sprint for longer but is much more impacted by heavy loads: try to carry too much weight and she will exhaust herself quickly. By contract, Bag Man can’t sustain a sprint for as long but is much less impacted by heavy loads.



There are Adrenaline Stims available to purchase in the Innards and / or find by looting in regions. Each of these will restore your stamina and prevent its use for a time, giving you that burst of needed stamina when you want it most. Existing Scavs will receive a handful of free Adrenaline Stims when they launch the game after the update.

To top it all off, there is new rig equipment to manufacture. Having this equipment in your rig will reduce both stamina costs and the delay before stamina recharges after stamina use.

Strategic Healing via. Consumables + Animations

All health-based consumables will now result in animations.

The Scav you select will now inject, eat, drink, smoke, or use the syringe, food, liquid, etc. that you use.

This means that timing the use of these consumables is more important to think about. While you will be able to move while using them, you can no longer use them in rapid succession or perform specific activities while using them (it's pretty difficult to aim a rifle and eat ENuggets at the same time).

Babel’s Night Mode

Babel now has a night mode!

Combine the heights of this ruined region with the gloom and uncertainty of night mode for a true cliffhanger experience and a twist to the elevated nightmare..

New Skins

"The Forever Winter Fleshwraps Skin Pack"

The Forever Winter Frostbite Skin Pack includes:

The Teddystuffa for Gunhead - “Making him cute doesn’t make him any less deadly.”

The Filtermund Skin for Maskman - “No matter how much I try, I can’t ever seem to avoid the SMELL of the surface…”

The Smoghide Skin for Old Man - “The chill just cuts right through me.”



New skins will be applied the first time you use the character after acquiring them. After that, skins are selected at random after every death or can be manually selected in your Innards. If you want the true FW experience, treat that scav as dead and let the revolver decide.

Additional Improvements and Features

Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.