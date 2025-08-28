Update Contents

Notes

Thank you for playing Toram Online.We would like to announce the update for the app.For details, please check the following.Let's Learn New Skills!A new boss monster, "Merzehal", is now available to battle!Additionally, the battle against "Altadar" is back!The Prize Exchange has been updated too, so don't miss the chance to battle these formidable bosses!*The 10th Anniversary Limited Recipes will be available until 09/11/2025 before the maintenance.*EX Prize Exchange has been relocated to "Saltau's Beach" as the Anniversary Event has ended.* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.