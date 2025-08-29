The version 1.34 updates address issues that occurred in versions 1.32 and later.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

■ Overall Changes

Changed Battle Version to 1.34.

We have fixed an issue where the display order of certain custom titles was incorrect.

■ Battle Related Changes

・Byakuya

For both the normal and Increased versions of \[I'll Plant It Somewhere Over Here (Just Kidding)] (B+C), the landing recovery can now be canceled into actions like dash on hit.

While version 1.32 introduced adjustments allowing landing recovery cancellation, it only worked for normal and special attacks, not with other actions like dashes. This caused an unintended nerf and execution issues, as dashing attacks were prone to accidentally triggering other normal attacks. This adjustment fixes this problem.

・Kaguya

We have fixed an issue where the voice audio timing for ↘+C>B would occasionally become misaligned.

・Izumi

Fixed an issue where performing specific inputs after the EX Special version of \[Waterfall] (↓↓+C) hits could cause Elfie to display or behave abnormally.

For the A and B versions of \[Bubbly Breath] (↓↙←+A or B), we've added an effect to Koffy while moving. This addresses the issue where Koffy was difficult to see in dark stages.