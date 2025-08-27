 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19748481 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After successfully defending it from the Algox tribe, the Outpost of Frosthaven allows you to buy or craft items, build potions, and more. Defend, expand, and upgrade the Outpost over the course of your campaign to make your adventuring life a lot easier. Check out our trailer above, so you’ll be ready to transform Frosthaven into a stronghold of hope in the frozen North!

Watch our other tutorial videos:

Character Creation:

https://youtu.be/QEH2soLIYfU

Gameplay Basics:

https://youtu.be/T0e3B8XwTTo

Character Spotlights:

Watch the Banner Spear Spotlight here: https://youtu.be/zeAgoo0nFTs
Learn all about the Boneshaper here: https://youtu.be/373-WnBDu0w
Check out the versatility of the Drifter here: https://youtu.be/bQkWJlLzYUM
Don’t blink ... and watch the Blinkblade Spotlight here: https://youtu.be/HGfztS61juU
Find the Deathwalker Spotlight in the shadows: https://youtu.be/3U-z8S09YNM
Explore the two different forms of the Geminate here: https://youtu.be/ARKhvjxt59Q

FOLLOW FROSTHAVEN’S SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PlayFrosthaven
X: https://x.com/PlayFrosthaven
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FrosthavenGame
Discord: https://discord.gg/FUNmzWVfz2

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2347081
  • Loading history…
