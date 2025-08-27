We have just released a Stable update to ChilloutVR that includes various fixes and improvements, including but not limited to:
UI / Keyboard Rework
- New home menu with more features
- Activity feed to see what your friends are up to
- New Keyboard that is independent from the main menu
Groups
- Create a Join groups with common interests
- Management and permissions options for Group owners
- New Public and Private instance types for Group members and friends
Portal Rework
- New circular Portals
- Fancy closing animation
- Support for panaramic images with depth for more immersion
Native Face Tracking Rework
- Eye Tracking and Mouth Tracking are now separate modules
- Smoother with support for viseme blending
OSC & OSC Query Support
- Send and Receive avatar customization and game inputs from external applications
Other cool stuff waow
- Relative Syncing
- In-game Content Sharing
- User Notes
- Unity UI Input rework
- and so much more that will not fit here
- this change log is too big
Full Changelog:
- Added a 10m distance limit to the Video Player UI
- Added a Menu & HUD notification when World Anchored Menu is temporarily forced to Play-Space Anchored due to distance
- Added an Activity Feed
- Shows activities, such as instance changes and online status, for your friends.
- Added applyMinimalHoldingTorque to CVRWheelController
- Added a strict mode bool to gravity zone (Malthbern)
- Enable this to use a stricter/smaller collision shape for player gravity. Useful for large, smooth surface transitions.
- Added a strict mode proxy collider (Malthbern)
- Added a toggle to switch between player-like and plane-like drone mode rotation. You can find this toggle in the Drone section of camera settings.
- Added basic Badge functionality
- You can set featured badge in-game
- You can now view other users badges as well as your own
- Added basic in-game Sharing functionality
- You can share your uploaded content directly to those in the same instance and un-share from yourself or others
- Added button to the in-game Support page to open the Logs folder in Windows Explorer
- Added CancelAllDelays, CancelDelayAtIndex(actionIndex), CustomTrigger(actionIndex) methods on CVRInteractable to the whitelist
- Added clickable featured Group and Avatar on all pages showing the user
- Added CVRGameEventSystem.World.OnReady event
- This will fire after world filtering & setup
- Added CVRPickupObject.ForcePickup() method for Unity Events
- Added default disabled toggle to keyboard settings for UI grab component
- Added default Dismiss button to Quick Menu messages instead of decline
- Added display Group detail page as a CVRInteractable operation
- Requires CCK 4.0 - to be released at a later date
- Added double-click to re-open Search Keyboard
- Added file drag drop handler for selecting files to be used for images and such
- Added font shrink to most menus, names shouldn't escape bounds now
- Added Groups
- The following are current functional:
- Creation
- Joining
- Leaving
- Management (name, image, description, permissions, members, transfer, deletion)
- The following new Instance Types are now available:
- Public (Groups)
- Friends of Members
- Members Only
- Added Friends of Group Members instance type
- Added fitting icons for everything in Groups
- Added Group invite and invite request functionality
- Hooked up Quick Menu Groups button
- The following are current functional:
- Added Home Instance Privacy and Home Instance Region to General settings
- Added HUD shard timeout
- Added IsFriend local core parameter
- This is true on the remote avatar animator if they are on your friends list. This is always false for the currently worn avatar.
- Added logs to the voice connection flow. This means there will be extra logging and even some errors (they are safe to ignore)
- If you experience the issue of joining an issue and not being able to hear and not be heard, please submit the logs via email. We're trying to hunt down this but, but we can't really reproduce
- Added LTCGI support to Worlds
- Requires CCK 4.0 - to be released at a later date
- Exposed SetGlobalState and SetVideoTexture method calls on CVRLTCGIAdapter (new component in CCK)
- Documentation: https://docs.abinteractive.net/cck/components/ltcgi-adapter/
- Added Mature Content toggle to Discover
- Added missing licenses to LicenseManager
- Added My Profile with detail view
- Added new menu parameter streams:
- IsAnyMenuOpen
- IsMainMenuOpen
- IsQuickMenuOpen
- Added onSnapped and onReleased events to CVRSnappingPoint
- Added OSC
- Added avatar endpoint to send/receive avatar parameters
- Added avatar endpoint to send/receive avatar changes
- Added input endpoint to send game inputs
- Added option to enable/disable OSC in-game on Settings -> Implementation -> OSC, OSC is disabled by default
- Added launch argument to override the OSC listener port, sender ip/host, and sender port
- Expose helper functions and events to allow easily tapping into for new OSC Modules
- Added OSC Query
- Added launch argument to override CVR's service ID, this should allow it to function with OSC applications not compatible with CVR
- Added parameter stream types for GameFocused and TimeSinceGameUnfocused
- Added Quick Menu message filtering
- Added relative sync for seats & movement parents
- Added relative timestamp to activity feed entries
- Added --safe-mode launch argument
- This will load you into the default Kyle Avatar and Hub World
- The Steam Launch Options dialog will display this on initial launch
- Added setting to disable triggering the AFK parameter when in VR using the Headset Sensor
- Added slight fade time to selection highlight
- Added Steam branch to Main and Quick Menu info blocks
- Added the AFK core parameter. You can now add a bool parameter named AFK, and the game will set it accordingly:
- In VR it will be active while you have the headset removed from your head
- In Desktop you can toggle on/off by pressing the END key. This will also work in VR if you press END on your keyboard.
- Added TimeSinceAFK to the parameter stream
- Requires CCK 4.0 - to be released at a later date
- Added TooltipHandler and ScrollHandler to Quick Menu, removed built in scroll handler and adjusted sliders to not scroll
- Added tooltips to the menu
- Now present in many parts of the Quick Menu and Main Menu
- All Settings now have tooltips that explain their purpose
- Thanks to DragonSkyRunner for providing descriptions for nearly all of those that we used as the starting point
- Added User Notes to a new Info tab in the user detail view
- Added VelocityX, VelocityY, and VelocityZ local core parameters for avatars
- Added visualization to Mic Volume and Sensitivity sliders
- Adjusted CacheManager to skip loaded asset bundles when clearing the cache
- This is now needed since we're steaming the asset bundle files instead of copying them to memory
- Adjusted content-name position and height across all list views, shouldn't cut off the bottom of letters now
- Adjusted CVRBlitterController to not iterate all CVRBlitters needlessly when the rendering camera is not the main camera
- Adjusted grip threshold for Quick Menu repositioning
- Adjusted held pickups to teleport or move with the player on movement parents
- Adjusted IKTrackingSmoothing setting default to 2 from the evil 5
- Adjusted menus to not be forced closed on loading a new world
- Adjusted Player Click handling to not occur when in a prop selection mode
- Adjusted Quick Menu repositioning to not allow Object Push/Pull
- Adjusted Quick Menu repositioning to require holding down Grip on the opposite controller while hovering the menu
- Adjusted sizes of buttons and their text
- Adjusted skid steering logic
- Adjusted steam rich presence to mirror privacy options
- Adjusted the Avatar & Spawnable Pickup Marker UIs to work with this new method of interaction
- Adjusted the Portable Camera to require holding it to take pictures on interact again
- Adjusted the Video Player UI to work with this new method of interaction
- Fixed the header button not being interactable
- Fixed the background buffer slider eating interactions from the progress slider
- Fixed the progress slider value changed event not working properly
- Fixed the progress slider not being interactable in its unfilled area
- Removed the now unused SliderDragHelper script
- Removed many box colliders from the UI elements
- Adjusted UI Scale slider to also be VR-aware & work in VR
- "VR-aware" means the setting is saved differently between Desktop & VR
- The UI Scale slider maximum was also adjusted to 125%
- Changed font of UI to use NotoSans, should support basically all symbol languages properly now
- Changed how main tab view hiding works to reduce the amount of visible elements at once
- Changed how Quick Menu and Main Menu initialize, things should generally be a bit more consistent during startup and with reloads
- Changed seeking logic for LibVLC (Malthbern)
- Changed the Unity Company name from Alpha Blend Interactive to ChilloutVR
- The game will automatically migrate the AppData/LocalLow folder to the new company name at first launch
- Changed the Video Player shader to output alpha = 1
- This doesn't change anything in game. However it allows for shaders that use the alpha channel to actually display the Video Player render texture
- Changes & Additions to the Game Event System
- Actually hooked up Spawnable.OnDownloadQueued
- Added Spawnable.OnPropSpawned & Spawnable.OnPropDestroyed, which provide the PropData instead of Spawnable
- The original Spawnable.OnInstantiated & Spawnable.OnDestroy events have been marked obsolete
- Destroyed the obsolete OnPlayerEntityCreated & OnPlayerEntityRecycled events in CVRPlayerManager
- Destroyed the obsolete Player.OnJoin & Player.OnLeave events, as they've been replaced with Player.OnJoinEntity & Player.OnLeaveEntity
- Cleaned up many Settings categories
- Cleaned up unneeded Cohtml components
- Cleaned up unneeded UI code that was replaced by newer stuff
- Completely rebuilt the Keyboard
- Now support multi-line and normal single line input
- In single line mode, up and down arrows act as history
- Line count and character count
- Placeholder text
- Keys no longer wiggle around when switching from lower to upper case
- Arrow keys to navigate the text
- Native copy/paste
- Keyboard now exists on it's own view, so you can move it around your playspace
- Collapse mode, you can configure this to be automatic on desktop
- In-keyboard settings window
- Settings can be configured from a window within the keyboard
- Completely reworked Discord Rich Presence
- Implemented rich invites/ask to join features
- Added privacy options to Implementations/Rich Presence of main settings
- Cleaned up and merged old rich presence into 1 main class
- Uses world image when details visible
- Completely reworked Messages
- Message system is now handled entirely in managed code, handed to Cohtml for display and interaction only
- Quick Menu Notification panel completely redone and restyled
- Quick Menu Notification Panel now shows all messages that are allowed to appear there, added scrolling and total message count
- Implemented additional categories for future info/alert messages or mod dev usage
- Messages now have defined title and main body text blocks
- Messages can now have any number of dynamically created buttons
- Enabled ZETTAI_USE_UNSAFE in the Dynamic Bones job for free performance
- Exposed Terrain to Unity Events
- Fix CVRLeg logic to account for local rotations better
- Fixed an error with TerrainFoliageFix.CleanupAllKnownCameras when leaving a 2019 bundle world
- Fixed an issue where clicking Current Instance would open the wrong World details page if you had changed your home world while at home
- This also addresses clicking Current Instance sometimes doing nothing
- Fixed an issue where dropped pickups would not un-listen to Teleport and MovementParentMove events
- Fixed an issue where interactables would not react to variable buffer changes
- Fixed an issue where OnPlayerTriggerEnter would fire 2x if moving fast enough
- Fixed an issue where running multiple clients out of the same installation folder would native crash the second client to open the Main Menu
- Fixed an issue where the UI Scale setting did not apply its saved value on startup
- Fixed an issue with how sprint mode Always was handled in the Gamepad & VR input modules
- Sprint will now only be applied when the specific input module is driving movement, instead of always enforcing it
- This addresses a case where the Gamepad input module forced sprint when enabled in settings & using KBM
- Fixed Avatar IsEmotePlaying state persists through avatar switches
- Fixed Avatar switch and prop spawn button being falsefully disabled in rare cases
- Fixed being able to interact on Video Player playlist entries that are outside the canvas bounds
- Fixed being able to spam the go home button
- Fixed being able to use Desktop Zoom while any menu was open
- Fixed broken Freeze controller on disconnect IK miscellaneous settings option. New behaviour:
- Setting on and controller disconnected - corresponding hand/arm is frozen in last valid playspace location.
- Setting off and controller disconnected - corresponding hand/arm follows avatar's animator's animation.
- Fixed button hover sound being inconsistent in the Main Menu
- Fixed Collision Placement setting not working when picking Hands and HandAndFingers options for Magica 2 cloth colliders
- Fixed crouch and prone states handling of player with the active drone mode
- Desktop:
- Entering in drone mode crouch and prone states are "locked"
- In drone mode player can't change crouch and prone with regular input
- Increasing drone speed (with shift) doesn't change state to standing no more
- Entering in drone mode crouch and prone states are "locked"
- VR:
- Entering in drone mode in VR with half-body setup no longer switches avatar animation to standing state when the player actually crouches or goes prone in their own playspace
- Desktop:
- Fixed CVRInteractable.OnCron job not being removed on destruction
- Fixed CVRPhysicsInfluencer applyForces not being driven by remote synced state
- Fixed distance check for avatar distance hider being done prior to actually moving the player
- Fixed DynamicBones being enabled when having Bone Dynamics disabled but Cloth Dynamics enabled
- Fixed error spam if remote player is destroyed and still receiving AAS
- Fixed eye limits for up/down being inverted
- Fixed eyes only using the LeftEye limits when using eye movement Muscle setup
- Fixed FindObjectOfType being 2x per wheel for RCC 🙂
- Fixed fluid volumes not respecting the collision matrix
- Fixed Friend Status not instantly updating
- Fixed gravity zones caching the entering colliders forever
- Fixed having framesNeededToUpdate different than 0 breaking mirrors
- Fixed HUD "Only Updates" mode showing HUD for mic amplitude changes
- Fixed i+INSTANCEID shortcut for instance details not working in Main Menu Search
- Fixed IK scaling occurring before the playspace scale updated
- Fixed index pointer generation not checking entire hand for existing pointer
- Fixed in-world input fields being interacted with when disabled
- Fixed in-world input fields read-only state not being respected
- Fixed Mature Content toggle in Search
- Fixed "Menu Too Far Away" event occurring when the menu is closed
- Fixed most disabled buttons still showing hovers and having colour
- Fixed multiple spots where mic amplitude is used before volume is applied, HUD and threshold now use amplitude post volume adjustment
- Fixed not being able to go home from home after changing your home
- Fixed old [FPR] tag not working with new Avatar Clone
- Fixed phantom friend requests that when occurred could not be cleared by hitting "Accept"
- Fixed Quick Menu repositioning able to be triggered while closed
- Fixed render texture instancing already instanced render textures
- Fixed shaders in Non-Spi worlds not being able to get the VR Left/Right eye positions correctly
- This should fix reflections and parallax effects in these older worlds appearing flat while the MultiPassHack was active
- Fixed some vegetation in worlds culling incorrectly in the Portable & Path Cameras
- Fixed sub-interactables & pickups on objects not highlighting individually
- The highlight effect will now crawl the hierarchy and stop at any object that will highlight on its own
- Fixed the API connection randomly stopping
- This would cause the activity feed, invites, invite requests, friend requests, etc, stop working until a restart
- Fixed the following leaking textures:
- Nameplates
- Portal images
- Video Player playlist thumbnails
- Video Player playlist video thumbnails
- Fixed the mouse being locked in Desktop causing some Event System drag interactions to be scuffed & jumpy
- Fixed the Portable Camera Settings not being visible while scaled small
- Fixed the stutter that occurs when creating a new instance
- Fixed the Video Player playlist scroll rect constraint
- You can now finally scroll past 8 playlist entries!
- Fixed the window being out of focus preventing Event System pointer events
- Fixed velocity being nuked when exiting flight
- Fixed View & Voice Points being targetable via Avatar Animator
- Fixed warnings when joining the login room about negative scale colliders
- Fixed World Anchored Menu rotation when on Movement Parents or Teleporting
- Further adjustments to World event filtering
- Implemented HeadsetOnHead detection for OpenXR (only available if the used runtime supports it)
- Implemented Zettai's asset bundle stream decryption - thank you Zettai
- Improved chilloutvr:// links to no longer open the console for a split second
- Improved DeepLink so it doesn't require Administrator Privileges and will be configured automatically without annoying prompts
- Improved the drone camera rotation to be similar to how the player camera is handled
- Pros: No absurd camera roll when rotating up/down/left/right.
- Cons: Up/down is limited in a similar way as player's camera, but limit can be reset by changing actual drone roll.
- Improved the Freeze controller on disconnect setting so it is able to toggle on/off without the need of reloading/reconnecting the controllers
- Improved the reliability of jumping to get out of fluid zones when pushing against their edges
- Improved the reliability of the parameter stream HeadsetOnHead
- Increase default menu opacity setting to 90%, looking into ways to increase readability on messy backgrounds
- Killed the Offline starting instance
- You will now default to an Online OwnerMustInvite instance when joining your Home world
- Killed the PlayerMaterialParser CCK Component in favor of Shader Globals:
- _CVR_PlayerRootPositions
- The w component is the avatar height in meters
- _CVR_PlayerHipPositions
- _CVR_PlayerHeadPositions
- _CVR_PlayerLeftHandPositions
- The w component is left hand gesture value
- _CVR_PlayerRightHandPositions
- The w component is right hand gesture value
- _CVR_PlayerChestPositions
- _CVR_PlayerLeftFootPositions
- _CVR_PlayerRightFootPositions
- These are all Vector4 arrays capped at 255. You can get the player count with CVRGlobalParams1.y if needed.
- _CVR_PlayerRootPositions
- Made HoloPort setting be independent from VR and Desktop (if you set it on desktop will apply to desktop, if you set it in VR it will apply to VR)
- This will be improved further with UI updates (the settings will be touched), but for now it should address the issue of not being able to have different settings for each
- Made instance types use pretty names instead of enum names
- Made Quick Menu save new avatar profile work
- Made trying to join a instance that you have been kicked from too recently sent you to your home instance
- Made ViewManager aware of Main Menu tab changes
- Migrated Quick Menu and Main Menu to CVRUIManagerBaseInput to simplify some initialization
- Minor adjustments to most parts of the Main Menu
- Minor clean up and style adjustments to basically everything else
- Hexagonification will continue, nobody can stop me
- Trust me it's totally minor... haha....
- Mitigated drag events not properly firing when moving in world space, as Unity only checks for screen space position changes
- Moved initial Main Menu settings update to markMenuAsReady instead of relying on BindCall from Cohtml side
- Moved Logout to Exit menu
- Moved status text of Deep Link Status to line below
- Potentially made rotating in 0G on Desktop more responsive & unbound from FPS
- Prevent negative & zero scaling of the local player VR rig
- Probably way more, it's been 2 months of touching things alot of stuff was fiddled!
- Redid FileDragDropHandler to hopefully not crash things
- Re-implemented the Telepathic Grab (Exterrata)
- If you hold trigger for a while it now times out. This should prevent unwanted telepathic grabs
- The objects should now fly towards you in a nicer way, doing a nicer arc
- Object should now track your hand. They will go to where your hand currently is instead of where your hand was when triggered
- Physics objects will now respect physics properly, like collisions
- Removed deprecated tags from content filter
- Removed fade duration from the highlight profile as it is broken and results is extremely bright colors
- Removed IsFriend checks on UserDetail view as it's unneeded
- Removed several things from the World Filter which are not relevant or unsupported
- This included avatar specific components, ones which were deprecated, and ones which never were even implemented
- Removed the CVRSpawnable requirement for CVRCameraHelper to work, finally allowing it to function in Worlds without hassle
- removed the GraphicsScreenSpaceReflections setting
- Unsupported in forward rendering 🙂
- Removed the Queue tab from the Video Player UI due to it not being implemented
- Remove onclick from user profile Avatar/Group button if it's a zeroed GUID
- Remove VR Switch Setting and always have it enabled
- Renamed the Dynamics Removables setting names for props and avatar:
- Dynamic Bones -> Bone Dynamics
- Mesh Cloth -> Cloth Dynamics
- Dynamic Bone Collider -> Dynamics Colliders
- Renamed the IK Setting from Save Calibration to Save Calibration per Avatar to better indicate what it does
- Rename panosphere visual mod to capture panoramic
- Reworked panoramic capture:
- Is now a mono capture (as stereo capture is flawed)
- Added option to capture with depth information in portable camera settings (captures same output as CCK for Portal images)
- Reduced hitch greatly when capturing
- Capturing a panoramic no longer also captures the main viewport as a screenshot
- Reworked panoramic capture:
- Reworked Create Instance panel to better handle Group instances
- Reworked Home Tab entirely
- Reworked how content metadata & tags are cached and compared against when queueing content downloads
- Consolidated AvatarTags & PropTags into one definition which can chew through the different formats from API & GS
- Reduced allocation when handling content tags received from GS content updates
- Reworked Portals (major help from Exterrata)
- Can now be dropped mid-air
- Can now be placed in offline instances
- Are distance-hidden when far away
- Only instantiate & load once within range
- Panorama texture creation adjusted to reduce hitch
- Panorama forward direction now aligns with initial drop orientation of the Portal
- This change now means that you can expect a user dropping a Portal to have a consistent initial view within that Portal, giving you much more control of the presentation of your world through the Portal panorama
- Replaced the OG grounded Portal with a floating spherical one
- This new Portal better suites the gravity & flight mechanics we have due to there being no base
- The 0G Portal will still spawn in worlds using CVRPortalMarker and will benifit from all the listed changes above
- Additionally the animations for the 0G Portal have been spruced up
- Stereo panoramas deprecated in favor of mono with a better shader:
- Stereo only worked correctly when viewed from the original forward direction and was fundamentally flawed
- Many stereo panoramas had inconsistent left/right images due to post-processing in-scene
- The new Portal rendering will only use the existing left eye capture of the panorama texture and do a parallax effect to give depth
- This is a major improvement over the old rendering which relied entirely on the flawed stereo image to appear 3D
- Remaining lifetime of dropped user Portals is now displayed above the Portal
- The target instance region and Portal dropper are now displayed above the Portal
- Added Drop Portal button to the User Details page
- The Portal Dropped notification now no longer applies to only your own dropped Portals:
- By default, you will get a HUD notification if you or a friend drops a Portal in the instance
- You can also configure this notification to apply to Portals dropped by anyone or disable it entirely
- The rotation of your dropped Portal is now synced over the network
- Portal panoramas now use the image cache
- You are now prompted to enter a Portal once nearby via input press
- When walking up to a World Portal accepting this prompt will create a new instance & join it
- Portals now require the menu to be open or to have the mouse unlocked to open their details
- This is to both make them consistent with how you select Players & Props and less likely to accidentally click
- Reworked scrolling in the menus a bit, it now requires a 50ms hold and a 50 pixel movement before scrolling is initiated
- This will also now prevent button clicks from firing once a scroll has begun
- These values may get more tuning as we get feedback, but it's already SO MUCH BETTER
- Addressed some other elements that got funky from this change
- Reworked the native face tracking implementation
- Eye tracking and mouth tracking have separated modules for processing
- All Tobii and Vive settings are now merged into single settings block where player can select specific module to get face tracking data from,
- CVRFaceTracking supports old SRanipal legacy shapes (37) and Unified expressions (88),
- Unified expressions are packed into 37 networked floats without touching last byte of float, making sign and exponent not produce NaNs or Infs,
- OSC modules expect parameters of VRCFaceTracking name scheme
- OSC nodes for expected parameters are created only if don't exist in avatar's animator
- Fixed SRanipal face tracking looking choppy, it should now be smooth
- OSC module for Face/Eye tracking now only requires the parameter name to match
- Example <any_path_of_parameter>/<parameter> is trimmed to <parameter> for better compatibility with existing apps
- Added lipsync while face tracking toggle in the settings
- Reworked the TerrainFoliageFix to only run when the loaded World Asset Bundle Unity Version differs from the Client Unity Version
- Reworked Unity UI interactions
- IMPORTANT: This may be a breaking change for some existing content. Please take a look!
- Now driven through the Unity Event System
- This addresses several issues:
- You no longer need to shove colliders on all Unity UI elements to be able to raycast to them
- You no longer will raycast to Unity UI through the Main/Quick Menus or other UI
- Creating Unity UI that is not raycastable, (purely for visual, like a HUD), no longer requires you to crawl & disable the generated box colliders or switch layers at runtime
- You can now limit the interaction distance for your Unity UI via the CVRCanvasWrapper component
- Most importantly, there should no longer be a disconnect with what works in Unity and what works in ChilloutVR in reguards to Unity UI
- Several setups only work in ChilloutVR and not in Unity/PlayMode due to the old method of how Unity UI interaction was handled, and vice-versa
- Separated the left and right blinking handling
- Requires CCK 4.0 - to be released at a later date
- This allows the new separated blend shape mode in the CCK work
- The Main Menu & Quick Menu will now remain in place while they are playing their closing animation
- The on-screen keyboard is now displayed when clicking on in-world input fields on Desktop
- Unity UI drag threshold is now scaled with playspace scale
- Updated Magica Cloth 2 to v2.16.1
- Updated the Discord invite URL in the Support page of the Main Menu
- Whitelisted RectMask2D for Spawnables
Notes
- Group Management is only currently available in-game with Hub features to follow soon
- Some features require CCK 4, which will be released sometime in the near feature
- Previews are available in our Discord in the
- A big thanks to our External Contributors:
- Exterrata
- Malthbern
- Also contributions from the community:
- DragonSkyRunner
the year is 20XX, I don't know how long I've been here, but the HTML is all I see anymore.... If there's still someone out there... enjoy it...
Changed files in this update